🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Baker won her sixth term in the state Senate on Tuesday, defeating her Democratic opponent Jackie Baker.

According to unofficial results at press time, Lisa Baker had 66,006 votes (61.52%), to 41,288 (38.48%) for Jackie Baker.

Lisa Baker, 64, of Lehman Township, was first elected to represent the 20th Senatorial District in 2006.

Jackie Baker, 54, a resident of Susquehanna County, is a public school teacher.

“I just want to thank the voters of the 20th District for their confidence and support,” Lisa Baker said.

During the campaign, Lisa Baker said the top concern she heard from people was affordability, whether in their business or at their kitchen table.

“While federal decisions drive much of these concerns, state officials must do everything we can to help,” she said on the campaign trail. “In Harrisburg, we need to enable individuals to qualify for better jobs. We can do this through expanded education and training opportunities, while creating a climate to attract new employers and convince employers to expand operations.”

Lisa Baker also said people have legitimate concerns about data centers and are frustrated by the lack of transparency.

“I believe the process should include the proper release of documents and holding adequate public meetings for residents to ask questions and get objections on the record before decisions are made,” she said. “I oppose legislation that seeks to strip local control of land use decisions. If a bill to hit the pause button advances, I am open to considering it.”

Lisa Baker said while development is best handled at the local level, legislators need to ensure communities have the power to fight against unwanted projects, that environmental protections are clearly spelled out, and contributions to the community are commensurate with the imposed costs.

As chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, she said she is focused on public safety.

“The first responsibility of any elected official is to ensure their communities are safe,” Lisa Baker said. “Throughout my career, I have advocated for victims, and I am proud to spearhead legislation to support our brave men and women in blue who put their lives on the line each day to defend our communities.”

Lisa Baker also said health care must be more accessible.

“I will continue working with local, state, and federal officials to bring much-needed services closer to home and to simplify the process of regionalizing EMS services to ensure coverage,” Lisa Baker said.

This was Jackie Baker’s third run for the state senate, and her second time campaigning for a seat in the 20th District.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.