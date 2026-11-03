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WILKES-BARRE — Sen. Marty Flynn won reelection in the 22nd Senatorial District, easily defeating Republican challenger Sharon Soltis Sparano.

According to unofficial results at press time, Flynn received 57,405 (65.7%) votes to Soltis Sparano’s 30,022 (34.3%).

Flynn, 51, of Dunmore, stated during the campaign that he doesn’t believe local control should be given up regarding data centers and that there should be a federal moratorium until municipalities have all updated their regulations.

“I don’t think we should give rebates to big data centers; they should bring their own energy and pay their own way, and they should not be neighborhoods,” he said on the campaign trail.

During the campaign, Flynn, who was first elected to the Senate in 2021 during a special election, said it has been a pleasure to serve both Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

“It’s been a learning experience. It’s been one of the greatest pleasures of my life and it’s been a great, great honor and privilege to serve the people of Northeast Pennsylvania and help bring resources back here,” he said.

Before serving in the Senate, Flynn was a Pennsylvania state representative for Legislative District 113 for nearly a decade, from 2013 to 2021.

Soltis Sparano, a retired pharmacist of 38 years, was the first woman elected to the Throop council when she was 27, and also served as president.

She said her motivation for running for senate was the data center boom and her opposition to it.

Flynn agreed with taxation and regulations on skill games and also said local VFWs and social clubs are now hurting because no agreement was reached before the Oct. 13 deadline.

He said he is willing to work across the aisle with both parties to get an agreement in the Senate.

On education, Flynn said he could see a place for charter schools but does not agree with how the charter school system is set up.

On funding public schools, Flynn said he would like to see more funding, especially for urban schools.

Flynn also said future taxes from skill games and marijuana legalization could help offset some of the funding cut from Medicaid programs.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.