<p>Lombardo</p>

Lombardo

Democratic Rep. Jim Haddock has won a third term serving the 118th House District, according to unofficial election results Tuesday night.

Haddock, who was first elected in 2022, defeated Republican challenger and Luzerne County Council member John Lombardo, ending the night with 16,139 votes or 61.77% of the vote across Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, as of press time.

At press time, Lombardo had 9,988 votes or 38.23%.

Haddock could not be reached for comment.

Lombardo said on Tuesday night he was honored to be a candidate for state representative in the 118th District. Although the results were not what he and his team hoped for, he said he was are proud of the work they did.

“I congratulate Rep. Haddock on his victory,” Lombardo said.

Prior to serving in the state House, Haddock, who resides in Pittston Township, served as the clerk of courts and prothonotary manager in Luzerne County for 10 years, and was previously mayor of Avoca.

Ahead of the Nov. 3 election, Haddock shared with the Times Leader how he plans to continue serving the 118th District in Harrisburg.

“I’ve worked to ease financial stress on working families, keep local power in local hands, create quality jobs, protect our communities, and serve our veterans, and I will continue to fight for these issues in my next term serving the people of the 118th district,” he said at the time.

The 118th Pennsylvania House District covers parts of Luzerne County, including Pittston, Jenkins and Pittston townships, and Avoca, Dupont, Duryea, Hughestown, Laflin, West Pittston and Yatesville Borough. It also covers a portion of Lackawanna County, including Glenburn, La Plume, Newton, Ransom and West Abington townships, and the boroughs of Dalton, Moosic, Old Forge and Taylor.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.