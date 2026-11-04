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Republican state Rep. Dane Watro won reelection Tuesday, running unopposed for the state House seat representing the 116th District.

Watro, of Hazle Township, received 9,280, as of press deadline, according to unofficial results from Luzerne and Schuylkill counties.

The 116th District includes Hazleton, West Hazleton and Hazle Township in Luzerne County, along with the northern-most part of Schuylkill County.

Watro was first elected in 2022 and sworn into his first-term in January 2023. He will begin his third two-year term in the state House in January 2027.