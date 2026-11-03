Cognetti rides blue wave to victory in 8th Congressional District

As Congressman Rob Bresnahan, center, and his wife, Chelsea, entered election headquarters at Sabatini’s Bottle Shop, Exeter, he was greeted by friend and supporter Dr. David Fryzel, left.

In his re-election bid, Congressman Rob Bresnahan was defeated after one term for the Pennsylvania 8th District.

After his concession speech to Democrat Paige Cognetti, U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan-R is met by some of his supporters at Sabatini’s Bottle Shop, Exeter, on election night.

Congressman Rob Bresnahan-R of the PA 8th District is shown conceding the seat he held over the last two-years to Democrat Paige Cognetti on Tuesday evening.

Congressman Rob Bresnahan is consoled by his grandmother, Dodie Kurharchik, at Sabatini’s Bottle Shop after Bresnahan made an appearance to concede the race against Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti for the Pennsylvania 8th District seat.

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan signs his name prior to voting in Dallas Twp. on Tuesday.

Paige Cognetti gives her victory speech at the Hilton Tuesday night. Her daughter Sloane, 6, looks over the lectern and her husband holds her other daughter Brooke, 3.

Paige Cognetti gives her victory speech at the Hilton Tuesday night. Her daughter Sloane, 6, looks over the lectern and her husband holds her other daughter, Brooke, 3.

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WILKES-BARRE — Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti rode the big, blue Democratic wave to victory in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District race, unseating incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan in Tuesday’s midterm election.

“Tonight, Northeastern Pennsylvania sent an unmistakable message,” Cognetti said. “We’re tired of big corporations and wealthy donors calling the shots and rigging the system against the rest of us. And we’re tired of being told that this is just how Washington works. We are ready to take on Washington corruption and build a government that works as hard as the people it’s supposed to serve.”

According to unofficial results at press time, Cognetti had 147,837 votes (55%), to Bresnahan’s 120,739 (45%).

“I want to thank every single person who made this night possible,” Cognetti said. “To our incredible volunteers who knocked on doors, made phone calls, put up signs, and showed up day after day — you believed in what we were fighting for. And tonight, all of your hard work has paid off.”

Cognetti delivered the remarks at a victory celebration at The Hilton Hotel in downtown Scranton.

“To everyone who voted for me, thank you for putting your trust in me,” Cognetti said. “And to the people who didn’t vote for me, I’m going to work just as hard for you. Because whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican, or an independent, whether you live in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, the Back Mountain, the Poconos, Hawley or Dingmans Ferry, you deserve a representative who listens to you, respects you, and fights for you. That’s the kind of congresswoman I intend to be. This is a victory for everyone who believes our government should belong to the people.”

Cognetti said she has spent the last decade serving Northeast Pennsylvanians. She said she has taken on special interests and her own party to lower costs, clean up corruption, and keep her community safe.

Now, Cognetti said she is headed to Congress to keep fighting for NEPA families by taking on Washington corruption, standing up to corporate special interests, and lowering costs.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Suzan DelBene released the following statement on Cognetti’s victory:

“Northeastern Pennsylvanians are tired of the corruption that is costing them and their families, which is why they voted to send Paige Cognetti to Congress. Paige is an independent reformer who has always stood against the machine. She can’t be bought, and she will work with anyone to deliver a government that works as hard as the people it’s supposed to serve.”

At Sabatini’s Bottle Shop & Bar in Exeter, Bresnahan offered a concession speech at about 10:30 p.m.

Requests for comment from the Bresnahan campaign were not responded to at press time.

During the campaign, Cognetti repeatedly talked about issues that were affecting the American people.

“Everything is more expensive,” Cognetti said during a forum. “We all know that. We all feel that. It doesn’t have to be this way. It’s been frustrating in these last 20 months for anyone living in this country and trying to pay the bills.”

Cognetti said that, at the start of the second Trump administration, there was already inflation.

“We had COVID and supply chains and you could see this macroeconomic trend and why interest rates had been high, why there was inflation,” Cognetti said. “And then what happened in the last 20 months, though, is tariff wars all over the place. Basically, a trade war with Canada. Canada is where we get most of our lumber for the houses that we desperately need to build in this state, in this nation.”

Cognetti also said the war in Iran is a war of choice.

“The prices of diesel and gas are hurting everyone,” Cognetti said. “They’re hurting farmers. They’re hurting manufacturers. They’re hurting all of us because all of those prices have to go up. The tariffs, the war, those were decisions made. Those were choices made by this current administration.”

Cognetti pointed out that Bresnahan voted six times for the war — as recently as September — for “these damaging and irresponsible” tariffs.

“It doesn’t have to be this way,” Cognetti said. “In the new Congress, we can vote to end the war. We can vote to stop the reckless tariffs. Those are things that are immediate. We have a lot of work to do, but these things did not have to happen.”

Cognetti also advocated for a secure border alongside comprehensive immigration reform and pathways to citizenship for working community members.

“Start by saying that the Biden administration failed at the border,” Cognetti said during the campaign. “Those first two years, especially, were pretty unbelievable in what they failed to do to secure the border.”

Cognetti also said the country needs comprehensive immigration reform and paths to citizenship.

“We can have these two things at the same time,” she said. “We need to make sure that the people who are working hard, paying into the system, doing their jobs, part of our community, sending their kids to our schools, have a pathway to becoming citizens. What we can’t have is violent criminals at all. Public safety is always on my mind.”

Cognetti also raised concerns regarding Medicaid cuts and their projected impact on regional hospital losses.

“Rob Bresnahan voted to cut a trillion dollars out of the Medicaid system,” she said. “It is already having an impact in our region — 9,000 people in this region already don’t have healthcare insurance because of those cuts. We anticipate at least 20,000 more people will lose their insurance next year. That is 30,000 people in the five-county region who are going to use the ER at CNC as their primary care.”

Cognetti argued that data center expansion must not increase utility bills or destroy local quality of life without transparency and local union labor involvement.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.