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In the battle for the 120th House District, incumbent Republican Brenda Pugh has once again defeated Democrat challenger Fern Leard, according to Tuesday’s unofficial election results.

As of press time, Pugh had 13,896 votes, or 54.26% of the vote with 100% of precincts reporting.

At press time, Leard had 11,715 votes, or 45.74%.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful to the people of the 120th District for placing their trust in me once again,” Pugh said in a statement Tuesday night. “First, I want to thank my family, our incredible volunteers, and everyone who supported and encouraged me throughout this campaign. Your friendship, hard work, and belief in what we’re doing mean more to me than words can express.

“Serving the people of this district has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I have always believed that public service isn’t about politics or party affiliation. It’s about people, listening to their concerns, standing up for their interests, and working together to make our communities stronger.

“We have accomplished a great deal together, but there is still important work ahead. Making life more affordable, protecting our communities, and holding government accountable will remain my priorities.

“I will never take your trust for granted, and I look forward to continuing the work we started together. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to continue fighting for the people and communities I love.”

Leard could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Pugh, 59, of Shavertown, was first elected in 2024, succeeding Aaron Kaufer, who chose not to run.

She served on the following committees for the 2025-26 legislative session: Children and Youth, Environmental Resources, Human Services and Judiciary.

Pugh described herself as “a fiscal conservative with over 34 years of business experience.”

Ahead of the Nov. 3 election, Pugh shared what she felt were the top five defining issues in the 2026 campaign, including affordability and public safety.

“One of my biggest priorities has been making sure the 120th District gets its fair share from Harrisburg. I have helped bring millions of dollars back into our communities for roads, parks, public safety, water and sewer projects, libraries and other local needs. These are investments in the places we live, work and raise our families. I am proud of what we have accomplished, but I am not finished,” she said at the time.

The 120th District includes the townships of Dallas, Franklin, Exeter, Kingston, and Jackson, and the boroughs of West Wyoming, Forty Fort, Wyoming, Exeter, Kingston, Luzerne, Courtdale, and Pringle.