<p>State Rep. Brenda Pugh chats with Dallas Twp. Supervisor Robert Wagner outside the polls on Tuesday.</p> <p>Mark Moran | For Times Leader</p>

State Rep. Brenda Pugh chats with Dallas Twp. Supervisor Robert Wagner outside the polls on Tuesday.

Mark Moran | For Times Leader
<p>Pugh</p>

Pugh
<p>Leard</p>

Leard

In the battle for the 120th House District, incumbent Republican Brenda Pugh has once again defeated Democrat challenger Fern Leard, according to Tuesday’s unofficial election results.

As of press time, Pugh had 13,896 votes, or 54.26% of the vote with 100% of precincts reporting.

At press time, Leard had 11,715 votes, or 45.74%.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful to the people of the 120th District for placing their trust in me once again,” Pugh said in a statement Tuesday night. “First, I want to thank my family, our incredible volunteers, and everyone who supported and encouraged me throughout this campaign. Your friendship, hard work, and belief in what we’re doing mean more to me than words can express.

“Serving the people of this district has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I have always believed that public service isn’t about politics or party affiliation. It’s about people, listening to their concerns, standing up for their interests, and working together to make our communities stronger.

“We have accomplished a great deal together, but there is still important work ahead. Making life more affordable, protecting our communities, and holding government accountable will remain my priorities.

“I will never take your trust for granted, and I look forward to continuing the work we started together. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to continue fighting for the people and communities I love.”

Leard could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Pugh, 59, of Shavertown, was first elected in 2024, succeeding Aaron Kaufer, who chose not to run.

She served on the following committees for the 2025-26 legislative session: Children and Youth, Environmental Resources, Human Services and Judiciary.

Pugh described herself as “a fiscal conservative with over 34 years of business experience.”

Ahead of the Nov. 3 election, Pugh shared what she felt were the top five defining issues in the 2026 campaign, including affordability and public safety.

“One of my biggest priorities has been making sure the 120th District gets its fair share from Harrisburg. I have helped bring millions of dollars back into our communities for roads, parks, public safety, water and sewer projects, libraries and other local needs. These are investments in the places we live, work and raise our families. I am proud of what we have accomplished, but I am not finished,” she said at the time.

The 120th District includes the townships of Dallas, Franklin, Exeter, Kingston, and Jackson, and the boroughs of West Wyoming, Forty Fort, Wyoming, Exeter, Kingston, Luzerne, Courtdale, and Pringle.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.

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