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Republican Rep. Jamie Walsh has won a second term serving the 117th House District, defeating Democratic challenger Jeremy Benscoter, according to unofficial election results Tuesday night.

At press time, with 100% of precincts reporting, Walsh had 16,549 votes, or 67.01%, while Benscoter trailed behind with 8,149 votes, or 32.99%.

Walsh, of Ross Township, was first elected unopposed in the 2024 general election. He defeated then-incumbent Republican Mike Cabell in the May 2024 primary by four votes.

Before serving in the House, Walsh worked in sales. In 2021, he co-founded and then became president of the Citizens Advisory of Pennsylvania.

Ahead of the general election on Nov. 3, the Times Leader asked both candidates to define the issues they feel are most important to voters in the 2026 campaign.

“I believe that the people of Pennsylvania want government accountability and transparency, which is the primary reason that I decided to run for State Representative in the 117th legislative district. It has been an honor to represent the constituents in the 117th District as we approach the end of my first term,” he said at the time.

The 117th District covers the following municipalities: townships of Black Creek, Butler, Conyngham, Dennison, Dorrance, Fairmount, Foster, Hollenback, Hunlock, Huntington, Lake, Lehman, Nescopeck, Ross, Salem, Slocum, Sugarloaf, and Union, and boroughs of Conyngham, Dallas, Freeland, Harveys Lake, Jeddo, Nescopeck, New Columbus, Nuangola, Penn Lake Park, Shickshinny, and White Haven.