<p>Walsh</p>

Walsh

Republican Rep. Jamie Walsh has won a second term serving the 117th House District, defeating Democratic challenger Jeremy Benscoter, according to unofficial election results Tuesday night.

At press time, with 100% of precincts reporting, Walsh had 16,549 votes, or 67.01%, while Benscoter trailed behind with 8,149 votes, or 32.99%.

Walsh, of Ross Township, was first elected unopposed in the 2024 general election. He defeated then-incumbent Republican Mike Cabell in the May 2024 primary by four votes.

Before serving in the House, Walsh worked in sales. In 2021, he co-founded and then became president of the Citizens Advisory of Pennsylvania.

Ahead of the general election on Nov. 3, the Times Leader asked both candidates to define the issues they feel are most important to voters in the 2026 campaign.

“I believe that the people of Pennsylvania want government accountability and transparency, which is the primary reason that I decided to run for State Representative in the 117th legislative district. It has been an honor to represent the constituents in the 117th District as we approach the end of my first term,” he said at the time.

The 117th District covers the following municipalities: townships of Black Creek, Butler, Conyngham, Dennison, Dorrance, Fairmount, Foster, Hollenback, Hunlock, Huntington, Lake, Lehman, Nescopeck, Ross, Salem, Slocum, Sugarloaf, and Union, and boroughs of Conyngham, Dallas, Freeland, Harveys Lake, Jeddo, Nescopeck, New Columbus, Nuangola, Penn Lake Park, Shickshinny, and White Haven.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.