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Voters in Sugarloaf Township agreed to increase their municipality’s elected governing body from three to five supervisors, but the same expansion proposals were rejected in Dallas and Jenkins townships, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election.

The two additional Sugarloaf Township seats will be on the ballot in 2027, with the chosen candidates seated in 2028, officials said. Voters in Sugarloaf approved the referendum with 966 voting yes, or 58.87%, and 675 voting no, 04 41.13%, according to the counties unofficial election results.

In Dallas Township, unofficial results tallied the votes at 2,114 no votes, or 56.74%, and 1,612 yes votes, or 43.26%

In Jenkins Township, unofficial results tallied the votes at 998 no votes, or 52.03%, and 920 yes votes, or 47.97%

Citizens initiated the referendums in Dallas and Sugarloaf townships by presenting petitions signed by voters. In contrast, a majority of the Jenkins Township Board of Supervisors requested the referendum in that municipality in response to a request from several residents.

Sugarloaf Township resident Erika Cook filed a petition signed by 161 voters seeking the referendum there.

Cook has said more than three supervisors should be involved in major decisions impacting the municipality. She came to this realization as residents have been dealing with concerns about proposed large-scale development projects and a PPL Electric Utilities transmission line through the municipality.

While the added cost is a consideration, Cook has said she believes it is minimal and could be offset in the long run if the additional input from two more people results in decisions that save the municipality money.

Sugarloaf Township supervisors currently receive $156.26 per month, or $1,875 per year, with no health benefits, Township Manager Liz Tolan has said.

Township supervisors could opt to increase the compensation and add benefits at any time, although the maximum annual compensation is capped at $3,145, Tolan said.

In addition, supervisors receive compensation for serving as roadmaster and secretary-treasurer, she said.

Fern Leard, who lost the state House race for the 120th District seat, submitted signatures seeking the Dallas Township referendum.

Leard had argued “more voices and perspectives” are needed to ensure the municipality is transparent and welcomes public input. She also maintained more than three elected officials should be involved in decisions about municipal contracts and other important business.

Presenting an opposing view, Township Supervisor Chairwoman Liz Martin has said she believes the effort was “politically motivated” and that it was unnecessary to change a three-person board structure in effect for more than 200 years.

Martin said the addition of two supervisors would be a “tax burden” and cost the township an additional half a million dollars over their six-year terms if they opt to accept health insurance coverage from the municipality.

Jenkins Township Supervisors Stanley Rovinski and Joseph Sperrazza agreed to place the question on the ballot there, saying they wanted to leave it up to voters.

Supervisor Robert Linskey had voted against the referendum, pointing to a projected added cost of $100,000 to add two supervisors he does not believe are needed, prior reporting said. Linskey said he also does not believe the workload is unmanageable for three.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.