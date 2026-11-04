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WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors are prohibited from playing a 911 recording from gunshot victim John “Johnny” Rabbitz Jr. but can use an alleged confession from William Hunter Snyder, a Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas judge ruled this week.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. issued his rulings Tuesday on what evidence can be used during Snyder’s criminal homicide trial for the fatal shooting of Rabbitz, 44, at Rabbitz’s residence on Merry Lane Drive in Sugarloaf Township on Jan. 21, 2025.

Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton, Troop N, allege Snyder, a former state trooper, wore a disguise when he knocked on Rabbitz’s door. When Rabbitz opened the door, he was shot three times and managed to call 911, court records say.

Investigators allege the shooting was over Courtney Burgard, whom Snyder previously dated. Burgard was dating Rabbitz at the time of his death.

Sklarosky’s rulings on evidence stem from presiding over two suppression hearings, held Dec. 22, 2025, and Feb. 13, and an oral argument proceeding May 28.

During the suppression hearings, prosecutors played a recording of Rabbitz’s 911 call that depicted him groaning in pain and struggling to breathe.

State police Cpl. Jason Zoshak was among the first responders to arrive at Rabbitz’s house, where his body camera recorded the events. Zoshak was recorded asking Rabbitz if anyone had a beef with him, as Rabbitz responded, “Hunter Snyder,” but did not identify Snyder as the shooter, according to court records and Zoshak’s testimony during the suppression hearings.

Snyder, 28, of Milton, was detained at Montour County Prison, where he worked as a corrections officer.

During the suppression hearings and court filings, Snyder’s attorneys, Peter Paul Olszewski Jr. and Rachel Olszewski, argued to bar the 911 recording and Snyder’s alleged confession, arguing he was questioned under “stale Miranda warnings.” They also sought to bar his phone records and Snapchat logs, arguing the search warrants were invalid.

Sklarosky’s rulings:

• The recording of Rabbitz’s 911 call is barred because the judge found its probative value is outweighed by its prejudicial effect.

• Rabbitz’s responses to Zoshak’s questions will be ruled upon at a later date.

• Prosecutors can use Snyder’s Snapchat logs and Verizon records.

• Prosecutors can use Snyder’s alleged confession as he was given his Miranda rights when detained at the Montour County Prison, and his alleged confession was voluntary.

• A black trash bag, including its contents of a black wig…” should be “A black trash bag containing a black wig, face masks, latex gloves, boots and pants, recovered from a dumpster outside a Shamokin motel can be used by prosecutors.

• Prosecutors can use firearms seized from Snyder’s residence.

• Sklarosky will defer his ruling on individual selection of the jury and whether the jury will be sequestered during trial.

• Sklarosky prohibited Snyder’s attorneys from filing an amended or supplemental omnibus pretrial motion.

Snyder is scheduled for a pretrial conference Dec. 22.