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Luzerne County’s Tuesday general election voter turnout was 53.18%, which is a decrease from the last midterm four years ago, according to unofficial results.

A total of 111,420 of the county’s 209,504 registered voters cast ballots Tuesday, although it must be noted some votes may be added during the county Election Board’s upcoming adjudication processing of provisional ballots and flagged mail ballots.

County turnout was 57.25% in the November 2022 gubernatorial general election. That percentage was higher because the county had more ballots cast (117,495) and a lower total registration (205,242).

County Election Board Chairwoman Christine Boyle said Wednesday she was pleased so many county residents exercised their right to vote in Tuesday’s general.

“I’m always happy to see many people come out, but obviously we have room for improvement,” Boyle said.

A party breakdown of the voters who cast ballots is not yet available, the county administration said. This information typically takes several days to compile because data must first be downloaded from all electronic poll books and then forwarded to the state, the administration said.

While Tuesday’s overall turnout was 53.18%, it varies among the county’s 186 voting precincts.

Precinct-level turnout ranged from a low of 29.35% to a high of 72.96% — a spread of 43.61 percentage points — based on analysis of a county results report posted on the election page at luzernecounty.org.

Bear Creek Village came out on top, with 170 of 233 registered voters casting ballots to achieve a 72.96% turnout.

The other precincts in the top five:

• Penn Lake Park Borough — 71.79% (252 ballots cast, 351 registered)

• Buck Township — 70.53% (213 ballots cast, 302 registered)

• Lehman Township District 3 — 69.92% (416 ballots cast, 595 registered)

• Laflin Borough — 67.33% (777 ballots cast, 1,154 registered)

The bottom five precincts were in Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton, analysis shows.

Turnout was the lowest — 29.35% — in Wilkes-Barre’s Ward 8, where 444 of 1,513 registered voters cast ballots.

Three Hazleton precincts followed: Ward 8, 30.16% (399 ballots cast, 1,323 registered); Ward 2, 30.47% (348 ballots cast, 1,142 registered); and Ward 1, 31.43% (478 ballots cast, 1,521 registered).

Finally, Wilkes-Barre Ward 6 had a 31.80% turnout, with 513 ballots cast and 1,613 registered voters.

Mail ballots

Examining the turnout statistics from another angle, more than a quarter of the votes cast — 25.4% — were mail ballots.

The county publicly reported it received and processed 28,366 general election mail ballots.

This online disclosure is necessary under the state’s Act 88, which authorizes an annual Election Integrity Grant to help counties tally their mail ballots on election night and address other election demands.

Approximately 30,700 general election mail ballots were issued to county voters requesting them, the election bureau has said.

Adjudication

The election board’s public adjudication starts at 9 a.m. Friday in the election bureau’s second-floor hearing room in the Penn Place Building, 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave., in Wilkes-Barre.

Issues with provisional and mail ballots are discussed by category, with input from a county solicitor and comments from party representatives presented before the board votes on whether to accept or reject ballots.

The session opens with public comment on the matters up for consideration, the agenda said.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.