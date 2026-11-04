Winners weigh in on midterm results and the work ahead

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis held a post-election press conference with legislative leaders at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg. Joining Gov. Shapiro and Lt. Governor Austin Davis were: Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton; Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa; House Democratic Leader Matt Bradford; and Appropriations Chairman Vincent Hughes.

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WILKES-BARRE — Heading into 2027, Gov. Josh Shapiro will no longer have a split state legislature — Democrats will control both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“Now, with a Democratic trifecta, we’ll be able to get even more stuff done,” Shapiro said. “From raising the minimum wage and lowering costs, to giving survivors their day in court, to building more housing and codifying abortion rights.”

At a news conference Wednesday with Democratic leaders, Shapiro, who also won reelection Tuesday by a wide margin, stated the voters made it clear.

“I have a mandate,” Shapiro said. “And I now have a whole lot more partners. For the first time in decades, Pennsylvanians used their power to flip the state Senate so that we can deliver even more results for our communities.”

Joining Shapiro at the post-election news conference were: Lt. Gov. Austin Davis; Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton; Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa; House Democratic Leader Matt Bradford; and Appropriations Chairman Vincent Hughes.

Local legislators comment

Jessica McClay, D-Wilkes-Barre, was chosen to replace Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski in the 121st House District. McClay said she is “thrilled” to be joining such a respected and talented team of colleagues in the state House, and she is “excited” about the prospect of sending more legislative priorities to Shapiro’s desk with the help of a Democrat-majority Senate.

“Throughout this campaign, I’ve focused on listening to the community, and they have given me countless ideas for how we can make life better for the people of the 121st District and all of Pennsylvania,” McClay said. “I will work to prioritize legislation that will help ease the cost of living, whether that be raising the minimum wage or making sure utility companies aren’t taking advantage of consumers. And with the help of the new legislature, I believe we can finally get work like this across the finish line.”

McClay said she will be a representative for all of her constituents, no matter what party they belong to.

”I can’t wait to make a difference in this community,” she said.

Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Dunmore, was reelected to represent the 22nd Senatorial District.

“I think we have a great opportunity to finally get things done that Pennsylvanians have been waiting more than 30 years for,” Flynn said.

Flynn said his expectation is to deliver for working-class Pennsylvanians.

“That includes moving forward on marijuana legalization, regulating and taxing skill games to generate new revenue, protecting workers’ rights and women’s rights and raising the minimum wage,” Flynn said. “My top priority is turning those expectations into action and getting legislation passed that benefits the people of Pennsylvania.”

Sen. Baker wins in 20th Senatorial District

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said being part of a Senate Republican majority for the past 20 years provided opportunities to move significant pieces of legislation, to help set an agenda for action, and to negotiate items in the state budget to help the district.

“At the same time, I have never been an automatic vote for Republican legislation when the needs of our communities come into conflict with the measure being voted on,” Baker said. “I will still work with senators on both sides when we share common goals in solving problems and creating opportunities.”

Baker said her approach to legislating, problem solving, and generating opportunity will remain the same.

“I will consult and listen and take good recommendations,” Baker said. “I will work with anyone on achieving common goals; I will attack real issues in areas such as affordability, education, healthcare, agriculture, energy, and other matters that dominate family and neighborhood discussions.

“Perhaps most important, I will be accessible, I will be accountable, and I will carry out all the responsibilities of the office with integrity, honesty, and fidelity to the oath of office.”

Pennsylvania Policy Center: ‘Historic shift’

With Democrats taking control of the state Senate for the first time since 1993 and expanding their House majority, Pennsylvania Policy Center (PPC) is calling for action on wages, education, child care, transit, healthcare, food access, and fair taxation.

The PPC says Pennsylvania’s political landscape has undergone a “historic transformation.”

For the PPC, the end of divided government presents a significant opportunity to address the affordability crisis facing Pennsylvania families and advance long-stalled legislation on wages, education, child care, transit, health care, food access, and tax fairness.

For years, according to the PPC, Pennsylvania’s divided legislature has struggled to advance policies with broad public support, including proposals that passed the state House with bipartisan backing but never received a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate. Meanwhile, PPC says families have continued to confront rising costs for housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare, and other necessities.

“For the first time in more than three decades, Pennsylvania has an opportunity to move beyond the legislative gridlock that has stalled meaningful progress on the issues affecting people’s everyday lives,” said Felicity A. Williams, executive director of the PPC. “But a change in who controls Harrisburg is not, by itself, a change in the economic realities facing Pennsylvania families.

“People still need wages that keep up with the cost of living, affordable child care and health care, reliable public transit, access to nutritious food, and schools with the resources every child deserves. The opportunity is historic. What matters now is what our elected leaders do with it.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.