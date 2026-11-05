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UGI Utilities will begin a system upgrade project on Monday, Nov. 9, in Wilkes-Barre.

The natural gas main replacement supports the utility company’s commitment to provide safe, reliable service, according to a UGI news release, and offers residents and businesses along the project route an opportunity to convert to natural gas.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-December and will impact the following streets:

• Southbound lanes of Kidder Street between Mundy Street & Route 315

• Mundy Street between Kidder Street & Wyoming Valley Mall entrance

• East End Boulevard between Kidder Street & VA Medical Center entrance

Construction is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Drivers should expect lane and parking restrictions.

There will be some interruptions to natural gas service that will require UGI to have access to properties to inspect and relight equipment. Customers with natural gas meters that are inside will likely have those meters moved to an outside location.

Weather and working conditions may have an impact on the completion date. After underground work is complete, final paving and restoration will occur later.