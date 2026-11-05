First graders rewarded for reading 100 books

St. Nicholas - St. Mary School Principal Jason Tribbet, at left, poses with Barrett, a young steer, after fulfilling his promise to kiss a farm animal after the first graders read 100 books during the past month. Chet Mozloom and Frank McCloskey from The Lands at Hillside Farms brought Barrett to the school in a truck.

Principal Jason Tribbet, at right, gets ready to kiss Barrett, a young steer from The Lands at Hillside Farm.

Chet Mozloom and Frank McCloskey from the Lands at Hillside Farms welcomed onlookers to meet and greet Barrett, a young steer who came to St. Nicholas - St. Mary School in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday to be kissed by the principal.

An excited crowd of students watched eagerly as Jason Tribbet, principal of St. Nicholas - St. Mary School in Wilkes-Barre kissed a young steer on Wednesday, in fulfillment of a pledge to the first grade. The whole school turned out to watch, with the exception of the eighth grade, who were busy taking a high school entrance exam.

Chet Mozloom and Frank McCloskey, both from The Lands at Hillside Farms, hold a young steer named Barrett steady as St. Nicholas - St. Mary School Principal Jason Tribbet, standing at left, prepares to kiss him.

Students at St. Nicholas - St. Mary School in Downtown Wilkes-Barre stroke the soft coat of a young steer named Barrett, who came to their school from The Lands at Hillside Farms on Wednesday morning so principal Jason Tribbet could fulfill a promise he made to the first-graders.

Frank McCloskey from The Lands at Hillside Farms walks Barrett, a young steer, around a grassy area in the playground at St. Nicholas - St. Mary School in downtown Wilkes-Barre, helping him acclimate to the area before the principal kisses him.

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Being the good sport that he is, St. Nicholas – St. Mary School Principal Jason Tribbet was getting ready Wednesday morning to kiss a big furry animal with four hooves and a tail.

Meanwhile, 10 first-grade students all seemed to be wiggling with excitement as they lined up in their classroom to venture out onto the school playground and witness the MOOving event.

After all, it was because they had read 100 books during the past month that Mr. Tribbet had pledged to pucker up and plant a smooch or two on a visitor from The Lands at Hillside Farms.

“I love animals,” said 6-year-old McKenna Crawford, who wouldn’t have minded taking Mr. Tribbet’s place.

When some of her classmates HERD that, they thought it was UDDERLY ridiculous.

“I don’t want to get my lips dirty,” said Rosalie Crovella, who just turned 7, explaining why she wouldn’t want to kiss a friend from the farmyard.

“It would be weird,” her classmate Emerson Senczakowicz agreed.

“It would be too scary,” added 6-year-old Lydia Bawiec.

The much-anticipated event — which ended up being neither scary, nor dirty, nor weird — took place outdoors, with almost all of the school’s 270 students watching. The original idea had been for the principal to kiss a pig, and Mr. Tribbet would have been willing, but the folks at Hillside Farm recommended a bovine as better behaved.

The animal who arrived was a 7-month-old named Barrett, and while many children undoubtedly went home and told their parents that the principal “kissed a cow,” and at least one adult bystander joked about “bussing Bossy,” Barrett is not a cow.

Cows are females, and Barrett is male. He will never develop an udder, and he won’t give milk.

The young steer was born about 2 months premature, Chet Mozloom from Hillside Farm explained, and is lucky to have survived.

He has been getting used to being around people, and will likely spend the rest of his life at the Lands at Hillside Farms, greeting visitors there and occasionally leaving the site as a kind of ambassador, Abby Collins from Hillside said.

The trip to St. Nicholas – St. Mary School in downtown Wilkes-Barre was his first such visit, Collins noted.

But was this his first kiss?

“Well, he’s a teenager,” Mozloom said, hinting it could be time for that to start.

But no, Collins said. “I guarantee (our) staff (already) has been kissing him.”

As for Mr. Tribbet, he obligingly kissed Barrett more than once, as parents and teachers shot photos. “He has nice soft fur,” the principal said.

Perhaps the principal should be warned, first-grade teacher Kaitlin Stewart said. “They’re looking at an earthworm they found,” she said, glancing at some of her students who were clustered close to the grass. “They’re already talking about having someone eat a worm if they read 200 books.”