🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jonathan Bishop, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and posses with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney Brian D. Miller, Bishop previously admitted that between February 2024 and June 2025, he conspired with other members of the Jarrod Curtis Drug Trafficking Organization to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine in Luzerne County.

Seven other co-conspirators either pled guilty or were found guilty following trials before U.S. District Court Judge Joseph F. Saporito Jr. earlier this year.

Jarrod Curtis, 42, Paul Daniel Chavis, 57, and Reneard Harris, 68, all from Wilkes-Barre, were convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and other drug trafficking offenses following a three week trial in Sepember. Curtis, Chavis and Harris are awaiting sentencing.

Carlos Vasquez, 36, of Wilkes-Barre, Leroy Scriven, 56, of Exeter, Joshua Forrester-Westad, 44, of Plains Township, and Pamela Montano, 61, of Exeter, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Vasquez was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison, and Montano was sentenced to nine months in federal prison.

Scriven and Forrester-Westad are awaiting sentencing.