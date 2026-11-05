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WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne Foundation is accepting letters of intent for its 2027 Nonprofit Accelerator, a yearlong program that helps Luzerne County nonprofits build leadership and organizational strength.

Now in its third year, the program is supported by the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, the Moses Taylor Foundation and the Pasco L. Schiavo Memorial Charitable Fund.

Participants attend educational sessions and receive individual consultations, professional memberships, continuing education credits toward Certified Fund Raising Executive certification and connections with regional funders. Organizations that complete the program receive a $50,000 grant.

“We’re looking for nonprofit leaders who are ready to grow, challenge themselves and think about what’s next for their organizations,” said C. David Pedri, president and CEO of the Luzerne Foundation.

The program is open to nonprofits that serve Luzerne County residents. Eligibility requirements have been updated for 2027.

Letters of intent are due Monday, Nov. 16, at luzernefoundation.org.