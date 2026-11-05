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WILKES-BARRE — A Larksville man pled guilty to possessing child sexual abuse materials on Tuesday.

Michael Andrew Bell, 47, of State Street, pled guilty to a single count of child sexual abuse materials before Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Bell was charged by agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office when they executed a search warrant at his residence on Oct. 8, 2025, according to court records.

During an interview with agents, Bella admitted he had been looking at child sexual abuse images for a “long time,” court records say.

Court records say a forensic analysis of electronic storage devices uncovered 201 child sexual abuse materials.

Bell remains free on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 25.