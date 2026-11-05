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NANTICOKE — A Nanticoke man charged with possessing hundreds of child sexual abuse images was separately charged with failing to surrender firearms when served with a protection-from abuse order.

Agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office found three rifles in a safe under a bed inside the East Union Street home of Michael Joseph Grevera, 43, according to court records.

Court records allege Grevera was served with a PFA on May 5, 2026, and signed a relinquishment form indicating he did not own or possess any firearms or ammunition.

Agents discovered the three rifles when they served a search warrant at his residence on Oct. 22, court records allege.

When agents knocked on the door, Grevera answered via Ring camera claiming he was at a gym. After seven minutes with agents on the front porch and a threat to “take the door,” Grevera opened the door, according to court records.

Agents advised Grevera the search warrant related to downloading and sharing child sexual abuse materials.

Grevera denied searching, viewing and possessing lewd images, court records say.

Court records allege forensic analysis on a cellular phone and two computers uncovered 663 images of child sexual abuse materials.

Grevera was initially charged on Oct. 22 with three counts of failure to relinquish firearms and one count of unsworn falsification to authorities. He was charged with 663 counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials, 99 counts of dissemination of child sexual abuse images, and one count of criminal use of communication facility on Oct. 30.

Grevera was released after posting $250,000 bail on Nov. 1.