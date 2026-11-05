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Six Luzerne County residents filed an amended complaint in their effort to stop a referendum asking 2027 primary election voters if they want to repeal the county’s anti-discrimination ordinance.

A revised filing was necessary because a three-judge county Court of Common Pleas panel said last month the information originally presented by petition challengers was not “sufficient for meaningful judicial review.”

The panel ordered challengers to submit an amended filing within 30 days detailing each alleged defect on the referendum petition, including every signature they are contesting, the reason, and associated legal or factual arguments.

Their resulting new filing is 1,126 pages — nine for the complaint portion and the rest presenting the petition signatures and circulator statements the residents are seeking to throw out, along with the alleged deficiencies for each.

Attorneys Sarah L. Borland and Joseph Borland of Borland & Borland in Wilkes-Barre prepared the document on behalf of challengers Beth Gilbert, Olivia Butkiewicz, Kathlyn-Lopez-Hiraldo, Melissa Rivers, Samantha Troyan, and Yesenia Rodriguez.

Two citizens actively involved in the referendum petition initiative —Ben Herring and Walter Griffith — will have 30 days to file a response to the amended submission, the judicial panel said. They are represented by Attorney J. Chadwick Schnee, of Schnee Legal Services in Lititz.

Citizens submitted 15,405 signatures to place the repeal referendum on ballot, and more than 3,790 signatures would have to be eliminated to stop the ballot question.

The new filing claims 7,126 signatures are deficient and reiterated issues with the petition format and assertions that signature collectors intentionally misled voters who signed.

Both sides disagree on what petition signature requirements apply for this type of referendum — a matter that must be decided by the court to proceed with determinations on deficiencies.

The new filing said this is a “case of first impression” under the county charter because it hasn’t been directly addressed yet. This is the first time citizens exercised the charter option to seek voter repeal of an ordinance adopted by County Council.

Borland and Borland again argued the state election code must provide direction on referendum petition requirements when the charter is silent. The new filing cited state Supreme Court decisions related to petitions and noted county charter wording that states petitions must be sufficient to meet charter provisions “and applicable law.”

Schnee has taken the opposite stance, asserting state law has no bearing because the power to seek a referendum comes solely from the county charter, which requires only that petition signers must be county residents.

If the court agrees with Schnee’s position that the only requirement is for signers to be registered county voters, many claims about deficiencies made in the challenge would be “irrelevant,” Schnee has said.

Any county court ruling on this matter can be appealed to the Commonwealth Court.

The new filing asks the court to hold a hearing to review the petitions for sufficiency and deem the petition insufficient.

Judicial panels are used in the adjudication of election matters. County Judges Tina Polachek Gartley, Lesa S. Gelb, and Mark Bufalino are serving on the panel in this case.

During the initial October proceeding, Judge Bufalino asked why the county Election Board did not issue a decision on whether the petition was sufficient or insufficient.

County Assistant Solicitor Gene Molino said the volunteer board chose not to issue a determination on the challenge in September based on charter wording that references situations of the board failing to or not exercising its “opportunity” to make such a decision. In those instances, he said, challenges can advance to county court.

This issue is addressed in the new filing. It said there is no option in the charter for the board to take no action. However, it said the board’s inaction vote “is a determination in itself” that gives residents the right to request a judicial review of the petition’s sufficiency.

Judge Gartley has said due process must be afforded to petition signers facing removal of their signature from a petition.

Any court proceeding requiring extensive information from the county’s Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors, or SURE, voter registration database would have to be held at the county election bureau in the downtown Wilkes-Barre Penn Place Building because that’s where the system’s terminal is located, officials have said.

The new filing includes the following alleged deficiencies and number of signatures in each category, noting some signatures fall into multiple categories: not registered, 1,442; not registered at listed address, 2,870; not registered on date signed, 2; out of county, 64; illegible, 1,016; line information omitted, 924; duplicates, 290; line information in the hand of another, 1,406; nickname/initial, 733; and printed signature, 271.

Approved by a council majority, the anti-discrimination ordinance would require local adjudication of complaints that extend beyond county government and involve employment, housing, healthcare, education, and establishments that sell goods or services to the general public.

Supporters said the ordinance will protect classes not already covered in state and federal laws and speed up processing of complaints due to a state backlog. Critics argued the county should not get involved in such matters and raised concerns about potential liability, litigation, and added expenses.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.