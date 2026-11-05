🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Residents looking to serve the city of Wilkes-Barre can apply for a spot on council starting Nov. 20, following the official resignation of Chairwoman Jessica McClay due to her new position as a state representative.

McClay, a Democrat, won the 121st District race Tuesday, defeating challenger Mike Harostock to take over the seat occupied by retiring Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski for two decades.

The 121st District covers Wilkes-Barre City, Wilkes-Barre Township, Plains Township, Bear Creek Township, Bear Creek Village, Buck Township and Laurel Run.

At Thursday’s combined work session and regular council meeting, McClay said her last day on council will be Nov. 19. She will take over the state office Dec. 1 and will be sworn in Jan. 5, 2027.

According to the city’s ordinance, the four remaining council members — Stan Mirin, Mike Belusko, Tony Brooks and Bill Barrett — will be tasked with appointing someone to fill the vacant seat.

They will have 30 days from the time McClay officially resigns from her position to gather applications, interview prospective applicants and choose an appointee.

City attorney Tim Henry said the ordinance states any applicant must be a resident of District E, which McClay represented.

However, the ordinance does not specify if an applicant must be from the same party as McClay.

Council intends to have an online application for interested parties to fill out by Nov. 20, following McClay’s final council meeting.

“We should have an interview process along the lines of how the county’s [boards, authorities, and commissions] work. I think we do an open — it’s all done in public — and open and with public input, as well. And then we see how many people apply. If one person applies, we still interview the person. If 20 apply, we interview all 20 and whittle it down. So that’s my suggestion,” Brooks said during Thursday’s meeting.

Wilkes-Barre resident Linda Joseph said during public comment that she’d like to see a woman take over McClay’s position, “but of course, that depends on who comes forward to request the appointment.”

“Whomever it is, they will, like everyone has said, have big shoes to fill,” Joseph said.

Joseph also said she’d like to see someone chosen who has lived in the community a long time, and understands how city government works and council’s responsibilities.

“Please do your due diligence and choose wisely, gentlemen,” she said.

Approved items

Council at Thursday’s combined session approved several LSA grant applications, including one for $234,848 to replace the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s roof.

If approved, the funds will be used, along with a previous $100,000 LSA grant, to repair the entire roof.

Additionally, council approved an LSA grant application requesting $734,202 to purchase two new 2028 cab-and-chassis refuse trucks with 20-cubic-yard rear compaction packers mounted on them for the city’s public works department.

Wilkes-Barre also plans to do electrical upgrades on Public Square, with the help of a $400,000 LSA grant.

According to the budget, if approved, the funding will be used to replace and upgrade Public Square’s electrical infrastructure, benefiting the various events held there throughout the year.

Finally, council approved the purchase of a lead paint analyzer for $27,425 from SciAps.

The purchase will be funded through a Lead Hazard Control Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

McClay abstained from voting on the LSA grant applications because she will be reviewing the applications as part of her new position as state representative.

To clarify, the Commonwealth Financing Authority awards LSA grants, and McClay will be a representative in the state House.