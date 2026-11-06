The 81st Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade will step off at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, beginning at Kingston Corners, traveling down Market Street and ending on Public Square.
Parade organizers are requesting veterans to come out and march.
The parade lineup is at 1:30 p.m. at Wright Avenue and Market Street in Kingston.
“We are asking that anyone who ever served and wishes to march with the veterans of Wyoming Valley to meet at the corner of Wright Avenue and Market Street in Kingston by 1:15 p.m.,” said the parade committee in a released statement.
Organizers also said any veteran may march, and affiliation with a veterans organization is not required.
Col. Paul J. Marko — 2026 reviewing officer
Col. Paul J. Marko grew up on Long Island, New York, and lives in South Central, Pennsylvania.
In the Marine Corps Reserve, he serves as a battle watch captain in the J3 Joint Operations Center at U.S. European Command.
Commissioned in 2000, Marko has served as a CH-46E pilot, a forward air controller and commanding officer of Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 4.
Marko is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and holds an MBA in defense financial management and a Master of Strategic Studies. His decorations include the Air Medal and three Meritorious Service Medals.
Outside the military, he has been a substitute teacher for several years. In September, he became Mid-Atlantic area commander for the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps.
Lt. Col. Michael Tornambe — 2026 parade marshal
Lt. Col. Michael Tornambe was commissioned as a field artillery officer in 2003 after graduating from Penn State’s University Park campus with a degree in international politics and public policy. He later earned a master’s degree in strategic studies, graduating as a superior graduate from the Army War College.
Tornambe has served in leadership and command positions with the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea; the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York, including a deployment to Afghanistan; and the 28th Infantry Division, including a deployment with Task Force Spartan to the Middle East. He commanded the 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery, and is assigned to the 28th Infantry Division staff.
His awards include the Bronze Star Medal; the Meritorious Service Medal with “R” device and one oak leaf cluster; the Army Commendation Medal with “R” device and three oak leaf clusters; the Army Achievement Medal with “R” device and one oak leaf cluster; the Joint Meritorious Unit Citation; the Meritorious Unit Citation; the Governor’s Unit Citation; and the Basic Parachutist Badge. He recently qualified as a joint planner after graduating from the Joint and Combined Warfare Course.
Tornambe works at Picatinny Arsenal as a systems analyst on digital fire control systems. He lives in Throop with his wife, Jessica, and son, Michael.
Gabriel Metric, AMVETS Post 59 — 2026 outstanding veteran
Metric, 96, served in the U.S. Air Force and continues to serve his community through AMVETS and as a volunteer at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.
He will be honored at a veterans brunch at [time] at Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 in Kingston before the parade, and he will ride at the front of the parade.
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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.