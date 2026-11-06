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The 81st Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade will step off at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, beginning at Kingston Corners, traveling down Market Street and ending on Public Square.

Parade organizers are requesting veterans to come out and march.

The parade lineup is at 1:30 p.m. at Wright Avenue and Market Street in Kingston.

“We are asking that anyone who ever served and wishes to march with the veterans of Wyoming Valley to meet at the corner of Wright Avenue and Market Street in Kingston by 1:15 p.m.,” said the parade committee in a released statement.

Organizers also said any veteran may march, and affiliation with a veterans organization is not required.

Col. Paul J. Marko — 2026 reviewing officer

Col. Paul J. Marko grew up on Long Island, New York, and lives in South Central, Pennsylvania.

In the Marine Corps Reserve, he serves as a battle watch captain in the J3 Joint Operations Center at U.S. European Command.

Commissioned in 2000, Marko has served as a CH-46E pilot, a forward air controller and commanding officer of Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 4.

Marko is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and holds an MBA in defense financial management and a Master of Strategic Studies. His decorations include the Air Medal and three Meritorious Service Medals.

Outside the military, he has been a substitute teacher for several years. In September, he became Mid-Atlantic area commander for the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps.

Lt. Col. Michael Tornambe — 2026 parade marshal

Lt. Col. Michael Tornambe was commissioned as a field artillery officer in 2003 after graduating from Penn State’s University Park campus with a degree in international politics and public policy. He later earned a master’s degree in strategic studies, graduating as a superior graduate from the Army War College.

Tornambe has served in leadership and command positions with the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea; the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York, including a deployment to Afghanistan; and the 28th Infantry Division, including a deployment with Task Force Spartan to the Middle East. He commanded the 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery, and is assigned to the 28th Infantry Division staff.

His awards include the Bronze Star Medal; the Meritorious Service Medal with “R” device and one oak leaf cluster; the Army Commendation Medal with “R” device and three oak leaf clusters; the Army Achievement Medal with “R” device and one oak leaf cluster; the Joint Meritorious Unit Citation; the Meritorious Unit Citation; the Governor’s Unit Citation; and the Basic Parachutist Badge. He recently qualified as a joint planner after graduating from the Joint and Combined Warfare Course.

Tornambe works at Picatinny Arsenal as a systems analyst on digital fire control systems. He lives in Throop with his wife, Jessica, and son, Michael.

Gabriel Metric, AMVETS Post 59 — 2026 outstanding veteran

Metric, 96, served in the U.S. Air Force and continues to serve his community through AMVETS and as a volunteer at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

He will be honored at a veterans brunch at [time] at Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 in Kingston before the parade, and he will ride at the front of the parade.

Parking Details

Parade officials advise that the public should be prepared for road closures and traffic delays before and during the parade.

The following Wilkes-Barre City roads will be closed between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.:

• River Street at Market Street

• South River Street at West Northampton Street

• North River Street at West Jackson Street

• North River Street at West Union Street

• South Franklin Street at West South Street

• South Franklin Street at West Northampton Street

• South Franklin Street at West Market Street

• South Main Street at West Northampton Street

• North Main Street at West Union Street

• East Market Street at North Washington Street

• Kirby Park Road at Market Street

• Kirby Park Road at parking lot entry

Expect additional rolling closures and road openings.

Meters along the parade route will be bagged on Saturday, No. 7, by 10 a.m. Vehicles parked along the parade route in Wilkes-Barre and on South Main Street, North Main Street, South Franklin Street, and East Market Street will be ticketed on Sunday, Nov. 8, beginning at 11 a.m., with towing to commence at 12:30 p.m.

Parade order

Celebrating the 250th Birthday of the United States of America

The starting point is designated as the corner of Market Street and Rutter Avenue, Kingston, where the leading units initiate and pass through the assembly area.

Subsequent units will take their places in line of marching as the unit preceding them passes their assembly point. Route will proceed East on Market Street, over the Market Street Bridge, proceed to Public Square, pass in front of the Reviewing Stand, and continue around the West Side of the Square to North Main Street.

Ideal viewing of the parade is in front of the Kingston Armory, on the Market Street Bridge, or leading onto Public Square.

DIVISION #1

Rutter Avenue and Market Streets, Kingston

(Street Coordinator –LCDR (R) Susan Allen, US Navy)

Troop P. Pennsylvania State Police, Wyoming, Pa.

Kingston Police Car

Wilkes-Barre Police Car

Edwardsville Police Car

Plains Police Car

Courtdale Police Car

Luzerne Borough Police Car

28th DIVARTY Control Vehicle

Parade Marshal: LTC Michael Tornambe

Parade Marshal’s Colors: (Provided by Wilkes-Barre Fire Department)

Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Band

Reviewing Officer: Col Paul Marko

Military Representatives from each Branch of Service

Parade Dignitaries: Congressman Rob Bresnahan

PA Representatives: Brenda Pugh, Eddie Day Pashinski, Alec Ryncavage

Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George Brown

Kingston Mayor, Jeffrey Coslett

Edwardsville Mayor, Sherry Dubaskas Cordes

Swoyersville Mayor, Jeff Lewis

Forty Fort Mayor, Brian Thomas

Wyoming Mayor, Joseph Dominick

Veterans Organization Officials and Civic Leaders

Luzerne County Council

Wilkes-Barre City Council

Swoyersville Council

Plains Township Commissioners

Veterans Day Parade Essay Contest Winners

2026 Outstanding Veteran, Gab Metric

Flags of the 13 Colonies carried by US Naval Sea Cadets

DIVISION #2

Wright Avenue and Market Streets, Kingston

(Street Coordinator – LTC Cliff Morales, W-B JROTC

US Navy Reserve, Avoca

US Naval Sea Cadets, Avoca

Veterans of Wyoming Valley

Wilkes-Barre Area Junior ROTC

Luzerne County Civil Air Patrol

Wyoming Valley West Band and Cheerleaders

DIVISION #3

North Landon Avenue and Market Street, Kingston

(Street Coordinator – CDR Ed Groth, Alice Keiner)

Wilkes University Air Force R.O.T.C. 24th CT Militia Re-Enactors

Wyoming Valley Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Frances Slocum Children of the American Revolution

Various re-enactment organizations

Wilkes University Veterans Club

Carmen Falcone’s Restored Military Vehicles Mobile Veterans Center

WEZX Rock 107 Hummer and 92 Mix FM

Times Leader Vehicle

WBRE Channel 28

DIVISION # 3A

South Goodwin and Market Street Kingston

(Street Coordinator – Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief & Kingston Fire Chief)

Wilkes-Barre Fire Department

Kingston Fire Department

Edwardsville Fire Department

Wilkes-Barre Township Volunteer Fire Department

Hanover Township Fire Department

Swoyersville Fire Department

Forty Fort Fire Department Luzerne Fire Department

Plains Township Fire Department

Plymouth Borough Fire & Rescue Department

Pringle Fire Department

Laurel Run Fire Department

E. Price & Sons Fire Company, Lehman

DIVISION #4

Behind Gateway Shopping Center (South Landon Ave.) Kingston

(Street Coordinators – Nancy Karpovich, Tammy Wenger)

District 12, American Legion (Mass Colors) District 12

Auxiliary Sons of American Legion District 12

Black Diamond American Legion, Post 395, Kingston American Legion Post 350 Float

American Legion Post 558 Float

American Legion Post 609, Hanover Township

American Legion Post 781, Mountain Top

American Legion Post 815, Wilkes-Barre Township Exeter American Legion with WWII Vehicles

AMVETS Post 59 (Hanover Twp.), Commander Tammy Wenger

Sons of AMVETS, Post 59, Commander Tony Gurnari

AMVETS Post 59 Ladies Auxiliary, President Abigail+ Castillo

AMVETS Post 189 (Greater Pittston)

District 11, Veterans of Foreign Wars (Mass Colors)

VFW Post 283 Ladies Auxiliary Jr Girls Unit VFW Post 6325, Hudson Float

Marine Corps League

Wilkes-Barre Area Band and Cheerleaders

Disabled American Veterans

Italian American Veterans of Luzerne County Post #1, Commander LouAnn Corrado Catholic War Veterans, Holy Rosary Post 274

Jewish War Veterans Post 212

Shawnee Fort Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution

Jenkins Township Veterans Memorial Monument Committee

Korean War Veterans

Submarine Veterans (USS Scranton) Navy Seabees

Veterans of the Vietnam War: North East Post #1, Post 2, Post 56, Post 66,

Combat Infantrymen Badge Association Veterans

Northeastern Pennsylvania Coast Guard Veterans Association

Blue Star Mothers of Northeast Pennsylvania

Veterans Promise

Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center Law Enforcement Class, Instructor Joe Lakkis

Legion Riders

Blacktop Warriors Jeep Club

DIVISION #5

North Atherton Avenue and Market Street, Kingston

(Street Coordinator – William Richards)

Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America (LOSNA)

International Order of Rainbow for Girls

12th Masonic District, Free & Accepted Masons: Daniel Lewis, District Deputy Grand Master

Irem Shriners

17 Units of the Uniformed Bodies

Ancient Arabic Order Nobles of Mystic Shrine Shrine Floats

Shrine Vehicles

Knights of Columbus Float

Home Depot RDC 5089 (Pittston) & Store # 4122 (Wilkes-Barre)

DIVISION #6

South Atherton Avenue and Market Street, Kingston

(Street Coordinator – Oscar Flores)

The Edwardsville Warrior Tree Project

FSB Initiative

RJ Walker Pluming Float

Froggy 101 Vehicle with Doc and Chewy

Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office

Hero’s Hearthstone

Wilkes-Barre Labor Council

Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) Bus

Active Day Adult Day Care of Plains

Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department Motorcycle Group Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department Cars

Wilkes-Barre City Crime Watch

Team Red White and Blue Volunteers of America

American Red Cross

Parson’s Lions Plains Lions Mission BBQ

Golden Living Center – East Mountain

Boy Scouts of America NEPA Council Parade Corp Boy Scouts of America

Cub Scouts

Girl Scouts Heart of Pennsylvania

Girl Scouts Troops

Brownie Troops

Daisy Troops

Frontier Girls Troop 187

Red Hat Society Float

Republican Woman of Luzerne County

Area Building Trades Union

Carpenters and friends from the Keystone Mountain Lakes Regional Council of Carpenters Local 645

Heat and Frost Insulators Local 38, Wilkes-Barre

DIVISION #6A

North Loveland Avenue and Market Street, Kingston

(Street Coordinator –Mike Slusser)

PA State Dept of Corrections Color Guard from S.C.I. Waymart

Congressman Rob Bresnahan, BresnaVan

Commission on Economic Opportunity

West Side Career Technical Center History Club

Salvation Army, Wilkes-Barre

Wyoming Valley Dog Squad Troop #221, Dog Scouts of America

UGI Utilities, Truck and Trainer

Luzerne County 911 Command Post Vehicles

Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency

Wilkes-Barre Health Department

Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Mascot and Vehicle

ELKS Lodge 109 Wilkes-Barre, PA

West Pittston Moose Lodge – Legion, Tim Nulton

Luzerne County Animal Response Team

Luzerne County Community College

Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Cara Mia Hogan

Luzerne County Fair Queen, Miss Kenzie Coleman-Williams

Luzerne County Fair Queen Runner Up, Gwendolyn Keezer

Luzerne County Democratic Party

SPCA of Luzerne County

Jack Williams Tire and Auto

Luzerne County Victim’s Resource Center

Liberty Tax Services Float

Pug Rescue of Pennsylvania Float

WNEP Channel 16

Magic 93, 97.9X Radio Station, NASH FM 93.7, Hot 97.1

DIVISION #7

South Loveland Avenue and Market Street, Kingston

(Street Coordinators –Bob Daubert & 28 DIVARTY Soldier)

Pathfinder Club of The Seventh-Day Adventist Church Forty Fort Presbyterian Church Youth Group

NEPA Homeschool Tennis

Golden Living Nursing Home Veterans

UFCW Community Federal Credit Union Living Hope Baptist Church (Plains) Float Good Shepherd Academy

Lehman Funeral Home Antique Hearse 109th Artillery Heritage Association Vehicles

1966 Plymouth Fury

South Paws Welcome Waggers

Wagner Towing Martz Trailways

Friends of the Forgotten, Northeast Wing VISION

George Morgan 1977 Stars and Stripes Corvette

Plymouth Youth Soccer with Float

Sinners and Saints Motor Club

Rolling Thunder Veterans Group Wheels of Freedom Motorcycle Club Rolling Angels For Armed Forces Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club ABATE Motorcycle Club

Wyoming Valley PT Cruisers Group

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.