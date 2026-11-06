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CONYNGHAM TWP. — A Mocanaqua man who was jailed on allegations he threatened to burn a neighbor’s house and stab them with a potato peeler was charged with threatening several Pennsylvania State Police troopers.

Kevin John Hall, 53, of Hill Street, was arraigned Friday by District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township on 10 counts of terroristic threats. Hall remained jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as he was deemed a danger to society.

According to the criminal complaints:

Troopers responded to Hill Street on Nov. 2 after Hall threatened to burn and blow up a neighbor’s house. Hall blamed his neighbors for shooting at his cats.

When the neighbor told Hall to take his cat inside his own house, Hall retrieved a sharp instrument that turned out to be a potato peeler and threatened to stab the neighbor, the complaints allege.

A relative of Hall who also resides with him told troopers Hall had been drinking because his medical marijuana card had expired.

State police say Hall had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.

After troopers arrived at the scene, Hall stood on his front porch, ripped off his shirt and screamed, and punched the front of his residence.

Hall left his porch and initiated a struggle with troopers resulting in being stunned by a Taser.

After being taken into custody, the latest charges filed Friday allege Hall threatened several troopers, which were recorded by body cameras, the complaints allege.

The complaints list several of Hall’s alleged threats:

“I’ll kick you in your (expletive) mouth and knock your head off.”

“I’ll bite your (expletive) leg.”

“We need ammonia and bleach and just throw it in there. Right where you guys (troopers) are at,” referring to mustard gas.

“I know what lithium batteries do, I know about mustard gas. I know all about that. (Expletive) around, play with me.”

While looking at state police cruisers at the state police Shickshinny station, Hall said, “Listen, yo see them cars? I could wipe out in two seconds with mustard gas.”

Hall also threatened troopers if he encountered them at a tavern, and also threatened their children and pets, the complaints allege.

Hall was arraigned earlier this week on aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, institutional vandalism, and disorderly conduct charges related to threatening to burn the neighbor’s house and stab them with a potato peeler.