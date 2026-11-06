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HANOVER TWP. — Police in Hanover Township arrested D’ Marie Marquese Clements, 31, on allegations he forced his way inside an apartment and threatened to stab the mother of his child on Thursday, according to court records.

Police responded to the apartment on East Germania Street just before 10 a.m. when a woman called 911, saying the father of her child was attempting to enter her residence, court records say.

As officers arrived, Clements gained entry and struck the woman’s head threatening to stab her with a knife, court records allege.

Clements exited the apartment and allegedly refused officers’ commands to stop.

Court records say Clements initiated a foot chase until he was captured in the area of Hazle and East Germania streets.

Clements, address listed as homeless, was arraigned by District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, simple assault, evading arrest and harassment. Clements remained jailed Friday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.