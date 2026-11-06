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HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Township police advise residents to be cautious of leaving valuables inside vehicles after an uptick in thefts from vehicles in different neighbors.

Loose coins were stolen from vehicles parked on East Liberty and West Germania streets in Newtown, and items were stolen from vehicles parked on Phillips Street in Lyndwood, and Scureman Street in Breslau within the last two weeks.

Police say they are conducting directed patrols in the affected areas and advise residents to properly safeguard their belongings, and lock their vehicles.

Anyone with information or has surveillance footage of suspicious activity during the overnight hours is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254.