Pennsy Supply will mill and pave East Main Street between North Washington Street and St. Clair Street between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted. Vehicles parked in the no parking zone will be ticketed and towed.
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