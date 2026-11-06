Longtime election observer Bob Caruso, in the foreground, attends Friday’s Luzerne County Nov. 3 election adjudication at the county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Luzerne County Election Board members convened Friday to determine which provisional and flagged mail ballots are processed. The board members, from left, Albert Schlosser, Audrey Serniak, Chairwoman Christine Boyle, and Roxanne Arreguin.

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Hundreds of Luzerne County Nov. 3 general election provisional ballots were approved for processing during Friday’s county Election Board adjudication.

Mail ballots flagged for potential deficiencies were also accepted and rejected.

The added ballots collectively increased the county’s overall vote tally by 1,082, for a new total 112,502, according to an updated results report at luzernecounty.org.

With 209,504 registered voters, the unofficial voter turnout rose from 53.18% to 53.7%. In comparison, county turnout was 57.25% in the last November 2022 gubernatorial general election.

The additions did not alter any unofficial outcomes in races or ballot referendums.

Provisional ballots

Paper provisional ballots are issued at polling places when workers determine additional verification is needed to ensure voters are eligible.

For example, a provisional is required when a mail ballot was issued to a voter, and the voter did not bring the mail ballot and outer envelope to the polling place to be voided. The county must verify no mail ballot was cast by that voter before a provisional can be accepted.

The board agreed Friday to process 461 provisional ballots primarily attributed to voters on the mail ballot list, with another 22 added later in the session.

Board Chairwoman Christine Boyle asked county Election Director Emily Cook to weigh in on the number.

Cook said this figure is comparable to provisionals in past high-turnout midterm and presidential elections. Another factor is the state’s deadline one week before the election to request mail ballots, which does not leave sufficient time for some voters to receive and return them by 8 p.m. on election night, she said. Cook and others have urged state legislators to move back the deadline to request mail ballots.

The board accepted another approximately 150 provisional ballots because the voters appeared at the wrong voting precinct. Their selections will only be counted for races and referendums that appeared on the ballot in the precinct where they were supposed to vote.

An additional 69 were accepted from voters required to use provisional ballots because poll workers could not find their names in the poll books used for voter sign-in. Cook said there may have been misunderstandings about the correct spelling of their names at polling places, but the bureau subsequently confirmed that all were properly registered and in the correct precinct.

In three instances, voters used provisional ballots because poll workers challenged their eligibility, but Cook said all requirements were met for these voters, prompting the board to accept them.

A determination on two provisional ballots was put on hold because those voters have until the end of business Monday if they want to show proof of their identification that was not presented at their polling places. First-time voters must show identification.

Sixteen more are in limbo because voters failed to sign the outer envelope of their provisional ballot. The county tried to contact them with the option to visit the election bureau by Monday to sign so the ballots could be processed.

Board members rejected provisional ballots for various reasons, including these initial counts of the following:

• 12 voters already cast mail ballots.

• 106 were not registered to vote.

• 36 were registered in another Pennsylvania county.

• 86 had no inner secrecy envelopes, which are required to shield the identity of the voter associated with the ballot inside.

One provisional ballot had to be rejected because it was not signed by the judge of elections or inspector, and the precinct was not marked on the outer envelope so these poll workers could be tracked down to verify and sign it, officials said.

Cook said provisional ballot requirements are extensively covered in poll worker training.

Mail ballots

Due to state requirements, the board was forced to reject 84 mail ballots with no signature on the outer envelope and 40 with no inner secrecy envelope.

A dozen could not be accepted because the voters signed or placed other identifying marks on the secrecy envelopes.

The board announced a total 210 mail ballots with missing or incorrect dates on the outer envelopes would be processed. These ballots must be counted based on case law, officials said. The ballots had been segregated in case any new court rulings were issued on date requirements, which did not occur, they said.

The board’s public review will continue next week to include an audit and reconciliation before the results can be certified.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.