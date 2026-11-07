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Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding this week announced that $10 million in disaster relief grants is on its way to 319 Pennsylvania fruit growers in 48 counties who lost crops covering nearly 18,500 acres to an April freeze.

Gov. Josh Shapiro secured funding for Fruit Grower Freeze Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants in the 2026-27 budget.

In August, the governor invited growers to apply for the grants while visiting Adams County’s Three Springs Fruit Farm, one of the region’s hard-hit growers.

“Pennsylvania fruit growers experienced one of the most devastating spring freezes in recent memory,” Redding said. “Gov. Shapiro and the General Assembly recognized the urgent need to support an industry that is vital to our economy and our communities. We acted quickly and we continue to fight for federal support for growers as they continue to recover in the coming seasons.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture received grant applications from 319 eligible growers whose apples, pears, peaches, cherries, grapes, berries, and other fruit crops were affected by freezing temperatures between April 1 and April 21. Growers who experienced losses of at least 30% of expected production of eligible crops could apply. Every qualified applicant received $540 per acre for damages.

After the freeze, with many growers reporting their worst losses in several generations, the Shapiro administration acted quickly, the department said. In addition to creating the grant program, the governor appealed to the USDA and received streamlined disaster assistance after calling for federal support in May, according to the department.

The department said Pennsylvania’s agriculture sector is the backbone of the commonwealth, with more than 48,800 farms contributing over $153 billion a year to the economy and supporting nearly 600,000 jobs.

Bill introduced to lower Medicare eligibility age

U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., introduced the Improving Medicare Coverage Act, legislation that would lower the Medicare eligibility age to 50 from 65 and make major coverage improvements.

“I am proud to support Rep. Jayapal’s Improving Medicare Coverage Act — this is an important steppingstone on the way to bigger health care reform where every American has good and decent health care,” Deluzio said.

Jayapal said, “Expanding Medicare is not only popular, it is also morally the right thing to do. Millions leave the workforce before 65, and with Trump’s cuts to health care, many are now left without any options as they wait, sometimes years, for Medicare enrollment. Expanding this program is a commonsense step towards ensuring that all Americans have the care they deserve.”

Dingell said, “The U.S. is the only industrialized nation that does not guarantee access to health care for all its citizens, and this needs to change now.”

Ryan said, “This legislation expands health care coverage to millions of Americans, takes decisive action to lower costs, and makes sure that everyone who needs it has access to quality health care, and won’t have to wait to get the cancer screenings, preventative care, and prescriptions they need.”

Specifically, the Improving Medicare Coverage Act would:

• Lower the Medicare eligibility age to 50.

• Combine three existing programs into one Medicare Cost Assistance Program covering certain premiums, deductibles and coinsurance for people with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level.

• Expand help with Part D prescription drug costs by combining the Extra Help and Low-Income Subsidy programs, raising eligibility to 200% of the federal poverty level and removing the asset test.

Walsh announces literacy grant

Rep. Jamie Walsh, R-Ross Township, this week announced that Northwest Area School District has been awarded a $168,094 Pennsylvania Structured Literacy Grant to support its literacy curriculum.

“This funding will help Northwest build upon the important literacy work already taking place in the district and provide students with additional opportunities to strengthen their reading, writing, and comprehension skills,” Walsh said. “Effective literacy programming can help support students’ needs, build confidence, and make sure every student has the foundation needed to succeed in school and beyond.”

The funding will help the district build the systems, instructional capacity, and evidence-based resources necessary to meet structured literacy requirements.

Grants may be used to support activities including:

• Purchasing high-quality instructional materials aligned to structured literacy and the science of reading.

• Acquiring Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE)-approved universal reading screening assessments for students in grades K-3.

• Supporting educator participation in PDE-approved structured literacy professional development.

• Developing local implementation plans that align curriculum, assessment, intervention, and professional learning.

• Building sustainable literacy systems through coaching, data-based decision-making, and a Multi-Tiered System of Supports for reading.

• Strengthening collaboration among district leaders, principals, literacy coaches, and instructional staff to ensure consistent implementation across schools.

“This is an important investment in the future of Northwest students,” Walsh said.

Watro, Argall announce $460K for park improvements

Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton, and Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville, this week announced $460,000 in state funding has been approved for improvements to several parks in their districts.

Columbus Court Park in Hazleton will receive $300,000. The funding was awarded by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) through the Community Conservation Partnership Program (C2P2).

The funding will be utilized for new walkways, a new parking area, new playground equipment, stormwater management measures, fencing, and landscaping.

C2P2 assists local governments and recreation and conservation organizations with funding for projects related to parks, recreation, and conservation. The program is funded through a variety of state and federal sources and is administered by DCNR.

Grants were also awarded for:

• Freeland Borough: $100,000 for new walkways, playground equipment, ADA access, and landscaping at Freeland Park.

• White Haven Borough: $60,000 for new walkways, playground equipment, ADA access, and landscaping at Lehigh Park.

“I’m pleased this highly competitive funding will improve all these parks, providing local children with an even better place to enjoy the outdoors,” Argall said.

“Ensuring children have safe and appropriate places to play and explore is essential,” Watro said. “Our local municipalities dedicate a lot of time and attention to establishing and maintaining our community parks, and this funding will help them continue that stewardship.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.