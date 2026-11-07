From left, John Yudichak, president of Luzerne County Community College; Brian Miller, assistant general manager of Mount Airy Casino & Resort; Kelly Musti, associate vice president of academic affairs, strategy, and effectiveness at Lackawanna College; Dr. Erin Keating, superintendent of the Scranton School District; and Holly Pilcavage, vice president of enrollment, student success, and institutional advancement.

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SCRANTON — Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) and Lackawanna College joined forces this week to launch “Be NEPA’s Guest – A Hospitality & Tourism Workforce Initiative” — a partnership designed to create accessible educational and career pathways in the hospitality and tourism industry, from industry certifications to a bachelor’s degree.

Through the initiative, students will have opportunities to earn industry credentials, pursue associate degrees at both colleges, and ultimately earn a bachelor’s degree in restaurant and food service management at Lackawanna College.

“Collaboration among higher education institutions and secondary schools to promote student-centered, accessible educational pathways to meaningful careers is essential to building a regional workforce that will sustain economic growth in northeastern Pennsylvania,” said John Yudichak, LCCC president.

Through LCCC’s new L3C Microcredential Academy — located at the college’s Scranton location in the Marketplace at Steamtown — Yudichak said students can earn postsecondary credentials in culinary arts and hospitality management. Building upon these microcredentials, students can pursue additional educational opportunities, including associate degrees at LCCC and Lackawanna College and a bachelor’s degree at Lackawanna College.

“A strong hospitality industry depends on a strong talent pipeline,” said Jill Murray, president of Lackawanna College. “By building articulation agreements between colleges, we can create multiple pathways for students to enter the field, advance their education, and build careers right here in northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Joined by industry partner Mount Airy Casino, the initiative also includes a newly established endowed student scholarship fund through the Luzerne County Community College Foundation. The fund received an initial contribution of $25,000 from the Mount Airy Foundation.

“Northeastern Pennsylvania has a rich history of welcoming guests with world-class hospitality, and that legacy depends on the talent we cultivate today,” said Lisa DeNaples, owner and managing trustee of Mount Airy Casino. “The Mount Airy Foundation is proud to partner with Luzerne County Community College, Lackawanna College, and the Scranton School District on this crucial initiative. Investing $25,000 in these educational pathways ensures that driven students have the support they need to build meaningful, long-term careers.”

“Our responsibility as educators is to ensure that students graduate not only with a diploma, but with a clear pathway to a successful future,” said Erin Keating, superintendent of the Scranton School District. “The Scranton School District already has strong dual enrollment partnerships with both Lackawanna College and Luzerne County Community College, and this new hospitality pathway builds upon those relationships in a meaningful way.”

Just as importantly, Keating said it allows students to see a future for themselves right here in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“When education and industry work together, we do more than prepare students for jobs,” Keating said. “We strengthen our workforce, expand economic opportunity, and invest in the future of our entire region.”

According to JobsFirst NEPA, more than 12,000 young people in northeastern Pennsylvania under the age of 24 have not entered college or the workforce, highlighting a significant misalignment between the region’s workforce needs and available career development pathways.

“Connecting young adults in our region to high-demand career pathways is vital to building a thriving, resilient economy here in northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Shanie Mohamed, executive director of JobsFirst NEPA. “Strengthening those pathways requires strong regional partnerships.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.