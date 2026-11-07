<p>File Photo</p>

File Photo

A dedication ceremony for the new Veterans Memorial at Parsons Park will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, on Veterans Day.

The memorial was created in partnership with the Parsons Lions Club and the city of Wilkes-Barre. City public works employees completed the concrete, stone, and landscaping details and constructed the benches.

According to city officials, the closest GPS address is 1113 Scott St. The monument is closest to the Austin Avenue intersection.

The dedication will include the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Honor Guard and the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Honor Guard. Wilkes-Barre Area High School student Brielle Fisher will perform the national anthem.

The guest speaker will be Sgt. Maj. John Paul ‘JP’ Karpovich. Karpovich is a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and serves as the 28th Infantry Division G1 sergeant major in Harrisburg.

His 32-year career includes multiple state and federal deployments. His awards include the Soldier’s Medal, three Meritorious Service Medals, six Army Commendation Medals, and eight Army Achievement Medals.

Karpovich is a life member of AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township, a life member of VFW Post 1227 in Duryea, a 27-year member of American Legion Post 395 in Kingston, a life member of the Pennsylvania National Guard Association, a member of The Honorary First Defenders in Allentown, and serves on the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade Committee.

He resides in Hunlock Creek with his wife, Tavelynn, and their two children, Georgia and Hailey.

The total cost of the project was $50,004.51, with engineering completed by PennEastern Engineering.

American Fence & Flag provided the flags and flagpoles, and Dupont Monument Shop provided the monument.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.