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A dedication ceremony for the new Veterans Memorial at Parsons Park will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, on Veterans Day.

The memorial was created in partnership with the Parsons Lions Club and the city of Wilkes-Barre. City public works employees completed the concrete, stone, and landscaping details and constructed the benches.

According to city officials, the closest GPS address is 1113 Scott St. The monument is closest to the Austin Avenue intersection.

The dedication will include the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Honor Guard and the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Honor Guard. Wilkes-Barre Area High School student Brielle Fisher will perform the national anthem.

The guest speaker will be Sgt. Maj. John Paul ‘JP’ Karpovich. Karpovich is a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and serves as the 28th Infantry Division G1 sergeant major in Harrisburg.

His 32-year career includes multiple state and federal deployments. His awards include the Soldier’s Medal, three Meritorious Service Medals, six Army Commendation Medals, and eight Army Achievement Medals.

Karpovich is a life member of AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township, a life member of VFW Post 1227 in Duryea, a 27-year member of American Legion Post 395 in Kingston, a life member of the Pennsylvania National Guard Association, a member of The Honorary First Defenders in Allentown, and serves on the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade Committee.

He resides in Hunlock Creek with his wife, Tavelynn, and their two children, Georgia and Hailey.

The total cost of the project was $50,004.51, with engineering completed by PennEastern Engineering.

American Fence & Flag provided the flags and flagpoles, and Dupont Monument Shop provided the monument.