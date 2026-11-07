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State Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced Friday the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) approved $980,500 for the Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund to clean up a former municipal incinerator site and make way for new commercial property.

“This investment in Wilkes-Barre will help remediate contaminated soil and transform an underutilized property into shovel-ready commercial space, positioning the site for future investment, business growth, and job creation in Luzerne County,” Siger said. “The Shapiro administration is committed to revitalizing former industrial sites, protecting our communities, and creating new opportunities for economic growth across Pennsylvania.”

Siger said the ISRP grant will be used for the remediation of contaminated soils present at a former municipal incinerator site located on North Sherman Street in Wilkes-Barre. Once remediated, the site will include nearly three acres of cleared and graded land ready for reuse as a commercial property.

The remaining areas of the site will be capped and used for parking or staging cars to expand the current commercial operation of an adjacent property.

“Restoring former industrial sites to productive use benefits the community by getting rid of blight, benefits the economy by bringing in new business, and benefits the environment by remediating contamination and preserving green spaces from development,” said state Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Jessica Shirley. “It’s a win-win-win for the area, getting rid of a polluted site and bringing new economic development while protecting valuable open space.”

DCED and DEP said hazardous waste sites, abandoned mine lands, and abandoned wells have sat vacant for too long and released toxic chemicals into the environment because Pennsylvania lacked the resources or speed to get projects up and running.

Officials said the ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination. The program is designed to support the cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, thereby bringing dormant land into productive reuse.