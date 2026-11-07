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Pennsylvania American Water announced Friday that it recently applied a fourth credit to water customer accounts from settlements with manufacturers of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The latest $7.10 credit, applied Oct. 12, brings total PFAS-related settlement refunds to nearly $44 per customer.

This latest credit follows previous PFAS settlement credits. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved the company’s PFAS Litigation Universal Credit Rider, which allows the company to provide PFAS settlement proceeds to customers.

The company said it remains in compliance with all PFAS drinking water standards and has completed PFAS treatment upgrades in several communities. Pennsylvania American Water plans to invest about $321 million in PFAS treatment projects across the commonwealth through 2030.

The nearly $44 in PFAS settlement credits distributed to water customers is equivalent to about 15 days of water service for a typical residential customer. Even as the company continues to invest in treatment, infrastructure and water quality improvements.

The company says the typical Pennsylvania American Water residential water customer receives about 109 gallons of water each day for $2.84.