🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — The Kingston Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 Veterans Assistance Program supports local veterans during times of hardship and need.

For the past six years, this special fundraising benefit has helped raise money to ensure that veterans in the community have access to assistance when they need it most.

Chris Brawley, coordinator, said through the generosity of local businesses and community supporters, the Post organizes an annual basket raffle, reaching out to area businesses for donations to help make the fundraiser a success.

Veteran Rich Pries came up with the idea in 2015, when he was serving as Commander of Post 395. He said the continued support from the businesses and the community plays an important role in allowing the program to carry out its mission. Pries credited Brawley for her efforts in keeping the program successful.

Most importantly, Brawley said the Veterans Assistance Program is not simply an annual fundraiser.

“It is an ongoing commitment to those who have served our country,” Brawley said. “Over the years, the program has continuously provided assistance to multiple veterans facing difficult circumstances, helping individuals who have found themselves in need of a helping hand.”

Brawley said the program is something very close to the hearts of those involved.

“It is a reminder that our responsibility to veterans does not end when their military service is over,” Brawley said. “They have stood up for our country, and when they need support, it is our turn to stand up for them.”

Brawley said Kingston Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 is proud to continue this tradition of service, compassion, and community involvement.

“Through the generosity of local businesses, dedicated volunteers, and caring residents, the Post hopes to keep making a meaningful difference in the lives of local veterans for years to come,” she said. “Because no veteran should ever feel forgotten or face difficult times alone.”

Donations can be accepted at:

Black Diamond American Legion Post 395, 386 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.