New name honors the Yankees’ 1903-12 identity and the region’s mountains.

The Jase Matthews Band violinist perfromed on stage at the festival.

The Jase Matthews Band main singer perfromed on stage at the festival.

Adam Marco, director of communications and radio broadcaster for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders, speaks with reporters following the unveiling of the team’s new identity during The Adventure Begins Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at PNC Field in Moosic. Marco reflected on the emotional transition from the RailRiders name and the organization’s plans for the future.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders President and General Manager Shawn Reilly speaks with members of the media following the unveiling of the team’s new name and branding during The Adventure Begins Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at PNC Field in Moosic. Reilly discussed the rebranding process and the organization’s plans to strengthen its connection with the northeastern Pennsylvania community.

Some of the Tunkhannock Area marching band hyping the crowd up for the name reveal.

Dancers from Scranton University were hyping up the crowd for the name reveal.

A Scranton Prep cheerleader rallies fans as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders’ new bear logo appears on a video screen during The Adventure Begins Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at PNC Field in Moosic. The event marked the unveiling of the team’s new name and branding, replacing the RailRiders identity.

Carmen Kahiu of Drums poses with mascots during the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders’ Adventure Begins Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at PNC Field in Moosic. The event celebrated the unveiling of the team’s new Highlanders identity.

A close-up of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders’ new navy blue jersey showcases the interlocking SWB monogram and an outdoors-inspired bear logo on the sleeve. The uniform was among several designs unveiled during The Adventure Begins Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at PNC Field in Moosic.

Members of the Scranton Prep cheerleading squad energize the crowd during The Adventure Begins Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at PNC Field in Moosic. The event featured live entertainment, family activities and the unveiling of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders’ new team identity.

New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay, left, and former Yankees first baseman Tino Martinez pose onstage during The Adventure Begins Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at PNC Field in Moosic. Kay hosted the unveiling of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders’ new team identity, while Martinez joined the celebration as a special guest.

Sparks fly as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre team officials, special guests and Scranton Prep cheerleaders celebrate onstage during The Adventure Begins Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at PNC Field in Moosic. The festivities marked the official unveiling of the Highlanders, the new identity of the New York Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate.

Shawn Rieilly President and General Manager of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders and Michael Kay, Broadcaster for the Yankees did a countdown with the Highlanders mascot Champ and the crowd for the new name reveal.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders’ newly unveiled uniforms hang in the clubhouse at PNC Field in Moosic on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. The jerseys feature navy pinstripes, cream, navy blue and powder-blue designs, incorporating the team’s new logos and lettering. The uniforms were revealed during The Adventure Begins Fall Festival, marking the team’s transition from the RailRiders to the Highlanders.

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MOOSIC — A new era of northeastern Pennsylvania baseball began Saturday as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders officially unveiled their new identity: the Highlanders.

Thousands of fans gathered at PNC Field for The Adventure Begins Fall Festival, where the New York Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate introduced its new name, logos and uniforms during an afternoon celebration featuring baseball legends, live entertainment and community festivities.

The announcement, hosted by longtime Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay, drew cheers from the crowd as the team revealed a name connecting the region’s mountainous landscape with the history of its major league parent club.

Before becoming the Yankees, New York’s American League franchise was known as the Highlanders from 1903 through 1912.

More than a century later, the name has found a new home in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Before you’re a Yankee, you’re a Highlander,” became the message of the afternoon, connecting the journey of minor league players with the franchise’s earliest history.

The new identity features an outdoors-inspired design incorporating shades of blue, orange and cream. Logos include a bear wearing a blue cap emblazoned with an H, an adventurous bear carrying a backpack and walking stick, and a campfire above crossed logs bearing the letters SWB.

New uniforms include a navy jersey with an interlocking SWB monogram and a powder-blue design featuring Highlanders lettering across the chest.

For team president and general manager Shawn Reilly, the enthusiastic response was a rewarding conclusion to months of planning.

Reilly said the turnout demonstrated the passion northeastern Pennsylvania residents have for their hometown team. Hearing the crowd cheer when the new name was announced made the occasion especially rewarding, he said.

He explained that the organization considered numerous possibilities throughout the rebranding process but repeatedly returned to Highlanders because of its connection to both the region and the Yankees.

While unconventional names have become increasingly popular in minor league baseball, Reilly said the organization wanted something that reflected the pride and history associated with the Yankees franchise.

The new identity also represents the beginning of broader efforts to strengthen the team’s relationship with the community, he said.

Additional improvements are planned at PNC Field, including a playground for children, as the organization continues expanding its family entertainment offerings.

For longtime fans, Saturday’s announcement marked another milestone in a baseball tradition spanning generations.

Alyssa Ranella of Clarks Summit attended the festivities with her husband, sons and family dog, Petey.

“We’ve been coming since we were kids, and now we bring them,” Ranella said.

Her family has witnessed the team’s evolution through several identities, from the Red Barons to the Yankees, RailRiders and now Highlanders.

“I like it a lot,” she said of the new name. “It’s different. And I like that they explained the connection.”

Ranella said the team’s continued presence in northeastern Pennsylvania provides an opportunity for families and neighbors to come together.

“I think it’s really important, and I think it’s something that can definitely bring a lot of people together,” she said.

The announcement also attracted baseball enthusiasts from beyond the region.

Nick Cherrillo traveled about an hour and 45 minutes from New Jersey to attend the festival. Cherrillo works for the Somerset Patriots, the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate, and wanted to support the next level in the organization’s player development system.

“I love it. I think it’s cool,” Cherrillo said of the new identity.

“The Yankees used to be the Highlanders before, so now they got to be the Highlanders again before they’re the Yankees,” he said.

Cherrillo, who typically visits PNC Field once or twice a year, said watching players advance through the Yankees’ minor league system makes the historical connection particularly meaningful.

Among the younger fans celebrating Saturday was Taylor Igoe of Moscow, who waited about 90 minutes for an opportunity to meet former Yankees star Tino Martinez.

Igoe, a baseball enthusiast since playing T-ball at age 4, said meeting players is among the highlights of attending games at PNC Field.

The afternoon’s festivities featured appearances by Martinez, Kay and three-time MLB Manager of the Year Joe Maddon, along with live music, food trucks, local vendors and family activities.

The Tunkhannock Area Marching Band performed ahead of the announcement, which was also broadcast live on the YES Network.

For Adam Marco, the team’s director of communications and radio broadcaster, the transition carries particular emotional significance.

Marco, who joined the organization in 2018, estimated he has said the name RailRiders more than 100 times per game across more than 1,000 broadcasts.

“It’s an emotional time,” Marco said.

He acknowledged that saying goodbye to a familiar identity brought mixed feelings, even as the organization prepared to embrace something new.

“There was trepidation moving forward with the new brand, but we’re ready,” he said. “We’re ready to move into the next wave.”

Marco said Saturday’s festival also demonstrated the organization’s commitment to becoming more than a place to watch baseball.

The event featured 16 food trucks, more than 20 vendors and performances by local musicians and community groups.

“We want to be a place that people think about, not just for baseball,” Marco said.