🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — For more than a decade, The Institute has been asking college students at partnering higher education institutions across Northeastern Pennsylvania about their perspectives, priorities, and plans for the future.

The 2026 Student Poll examines three broad areas — students’ civic engagement, their opinions about Northeastern Pennsylvania, and their plans after graduation.

“This year’s results provide a wide-ranging look at how students view their education, employment prospects, the region, and public affairs,” said Jill Avery-Stoss, President and CEO of The Institute. “One encouraging finding is that local students generally feel prepared to enter the workforce. Nearly 7 in 10 respondents (69.1%) said their college education had prepared them very well or somewhat well for their intended careers. Only 2.7% said they felt unprepared.”

Whether those careers will begin in Northeastern Pennsylvania is less certain. Avery-Stoss said just over half of respondents said they were at least somewhat likely to seek employment in the region after graduation, while 21.9% remained unsure. When deciding where to seek employment, students placed the greatest emphasis on finding jobs in their desired fields, followed by cost of living and housing concerns.

Students’ overall perceptions of Northeastern Pennsylvania were mixed, but often neutral or moderately positive. Avery-Stoss said 32.2% viewed the regional economy as about the same as the national economy, while 27% were unsure.

When considering quality of life, Avery-Stoss said 34.5% rated Northeastern Pennsylvania somewhat or much better than the country overall, compared with 17.6% who rated it somewhat or much worse. The remainder were unsure or neutral.

“The student responses also provide insight into the issues occupying their attention,” noted Avery-Stoss. “When they were asked to rate their perceived importance of various issues, health care received the largest share of ‘very important’ responses at 61.9%. It was followed by the cost of college education at 56.3%, jobs and the economy at 53.4%, corruption of government or public officials at 51.2%, and public health at 50.9%.”

For regional leaders, employers, educators, and policymakers, Avery-Stoss said these perspectives are worth watching as today’s students prepare for careers and make decisions about where to live and work.

“A region that supports a balanced mix of short-term training, traditional degrees, and professional credentials is better positioned to build a strong, adaptable workforce,” Avery-Stoss said. “By preparing workers for opportunities across sectors and skill levels, these pathways can strengthen economic resilience while improving long-term quality of life.“

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.