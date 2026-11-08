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A revised Pennsylvania law clears up past confusion over what happens when a county district attorney’s seat becomes vacant — a question that prompted litigation in Luzerne County after Stefanie Salavantis resigned as DA to run for county judge in 2021.

If this new revision had been in effect then, current DA Sam Sanguedolce would not face a drastic reduction in the time he can serve under the county home rule charter’s three-term limit, which counts partial terms the same as full four-year ones.

Shortly before Salavantis resigned in March 2021, a state law was passed automatically filling county DA vacancies with the first assistant, which was Sanguedolce in this county. The legislation had bipartisan support and was intended to make the DA successor plan uniform statewide, officials had said.

Five months later, in August 2021, conflicting interpretations of when the next DA election must occur under the legislation prompted Sanguedolce and County Council to file legal action against the county Election Board.

The original wording said the first assistant DA serves “until the first Monday in January following the next municipal election” that occurs at least 90 days after the vacancy.

In comparison, the 2026 revision says the first assistant serves “for the balance of the unexpired term,” which would have been the end of 2023 in the case of Salavantis’ seat. The state Senate and House unanimously approved this clarifying legislation, and Gov. Josh Shapiro signed it Oct. 22.

After Salavantis resigned, a county election board majority concluded the race had to be on the November ballot that year because it was the next municipal election, and it set a two-year term instead of a four-year one to align with when Salavantis’ term would have ended.

The suit, brought by the DA and a council majority, asserted the race could not be held until the next odd-numbered municipal election year — 2023 — so county voters would have an opportunity to select nominees in a primary election instead of having candidates selected by the political parties. A primary was not possible in 2021 due to the timing of Salavantis’ resignation.

At minimum, the litigation argued a 2021 election must be for a four-year term, not a “mere two-year” one.

An injunction request to stop the November 2021 DA election with a two-year term was denied.

With no primary, both parties had an option to nominate a candidate. The county Republican Party nominated Sanguedolce — not an alternate candidate — and nobody was nominated by the county Democratic Party. Sanguedolce won.

Proceeding with litigation would have interpreted when the election should have been held and the term length of two or four years. However, the council and DA withdrew the litigation in 2022 to avoid the cost of a trial in county court and possible appeals.

Under the original interpretation, Sanguedolce arguably already had two terms counted toward the charter’s three-term limit at the end of 2023 — the nine months in 2021 and the two-year elected term. Had the new language applied, that 2.8-year period would have clearly counted as his first term.

Sanguedolce, a Republican, ran unopposed for another four-year term in 2023 to serve through the end of 2027.

Barring any challenge over the legality of the charter term limits, Sanguedolce would be limited to less than seven years instead of the 12 years of three full terms.

A proposed new county home rule charter on the ballot last year would have kept the three-term limit but not counted elected or appointed terms of two years or less toward the limit. The charter did not pass.

There is no DA term limit under the state county code in effect before the county’s 2012 switch to home rule.

Sanguedolce has not announced his plans, if any, to address the charter term limits.

He said last week that since the Luzerne County court rulings, legislators and the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association had committed to work to correct the 2021 legislation’s ambiguity and did so with unanimous agreement, so the rules governing district attorneys’ offices are “set by the state and cannot vary from county to county.”

Regarding the 2026 legislation, state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said in a co-sponsorship memo the original 2021 law had clarified who shall fill the office but has “produced differing interpretations by courts and county officials regarding how long that person shall serve.”

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.