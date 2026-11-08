Book by Adam Makos Makos details the Ploesti raid on Hiter’s gas station

The crew of the B-24 “Ole Kickapoo,” photographed at Lowry Army Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado, in 1943. Standing, from left: Lloyd “Pete” Hughes, Ronald Helder, Sidney Pear, and John McLoughlin. Kneeling, from left: Joseph Mix, Louis Kase, Edmond Smith, Avis Wilson, Malcolm Dalton, and Thomas Hoff. Smith and Hoff were the only two survivors of the crash.

The B-24 Chattanooga Choo Choo seen crashed in the dry riverbed on Princess Catherine’s estate near Ploesti, Romania, in August 1943.

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WILKES-BARRE — After his book “Devotion” became a movie, author Adam Makos said he went underground for three years to write “Tidal Wave,” which released Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Makos, whose family is from Plymouth, said “Tidal Wave” has a unique connection to the Wyoming Valley — and he expects it to be his second book to be made into a movie.

“Growing up, I read of the numerous men from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton who flew Operation Tidal Wave — the raid on Hitler’s Gas Station at Ploesti, Romania — and several who died on it,” Makos said. “It was America’s most daring, dramatic, and most highly decorated air mission in history.”

Operation Tidal Wave was the most highly decorated and bloodiest air mission in history — 5 Medals of Honor, 56 Distinguished Service Crosses, and every man received the Distinguished Flying Cross. More Medals of Honor were awarded than for D-Day.

“The Wyoming Valley had the most participants that I know of from this raid,” Makos said. “Growing up, we heard many of these stories at the Avoca air show and during interviews with local veterans. For the new book, we follow the raid from the cockpit for the first time ever. And then we follow what happened when our heroes got shot down and found unlikely allies — Romanian royalty.”

Makos, 45, of Naples, Florida, has always drawn inspiration from the same person: his grandfather, Mike Makos, who flew heavy bombers at the tail end of World War II.

”I thought his service was remarkable — dropping boats from his B-17 to aircrews downed at sea,” Makos said. “He inspired me to learn more, and in every book I read there were stories about this famous singular raid against Hitler’s oil refineries — Operation Tidal Wave. I never imagined back then that I’d get to write a book that would bring the raid back to life.

“That’s the ultimate reward. In 2026, we’re talking about the heroes of the past. They’re too important to ever forget.”

In his book, “Devotion,” Makos told the inspirational story of the Navy’s most famous aviator duo — Lt. Tom Hudner and Ensign Jesse Brown — and the Marines they fought to defend.

Makos, a writer, editor, historian and publisher, specializes in war novels and biographies. He appeared on the New York Times Best Seller list twice for his works “Spearhead” and “A Higher Call.” He also authored “Voices of the Pacific,” which follows Marines and seamen who served in the Pacific during World War II.

Locals who survived Ploesti

• 1st Lt. Harold J. Laudig — Kingston, Aircraft: Old Crow

• S/Sgt. John J. Galinus — Plymouth, Aircraft: The Golden Sandstorm

• 1st Lt. Raymond T. Gallagher — Scranton

• 2nd Lt. Charles A. Hoffman — Scranton

• Tech. Sgt. Frederick H. Homnick — Wilkes-Barre

• Tech. Sgt. Thomas A. Laskowski Jr. — Scranton, Aircraft: Wing and a Prayer

Locals killed at Ploesti

• 2nd Lt. Donald Jenkins — Forty Fort, Aircraft: B-24D Lil Joe

• 2nd Lt. John T. Ayers — Plymouth, Aircraft: Forky II

• S/Sgt. Thomas F. Schappert — Wilkes-Barre, Aircraft: Scrappy II

• S/Sgt. James J. Toth — Wilkes-Barre, Aircraft: Maternity Ward

• Tech. Sgt. Louis Kase — Hazleton, Aircraft: Ole Kickapoo

About the book

Makos said the book mentions a fascinating figure from NEPA whose story is largely unknown: Tech. Sgt. Louis Kase of Hazleton. Kase was on the most highly decorated bomber crew in the European Theater during World War II.

Makos said Kase was the radio operator of the B-24 Ole Kickapoo — the bomber flying behind the book’s hero, Ernie Poulson, during Operation Tidal Wave.

“Kase’s bomber was hit and streaming gasoline, and his pilot did a heroic act earning the Medal of Honor,” Makos said. “Ernie watched Ole Kickapoo crash, killing eight of the 10 crewmen—including Kase. It’s also historic because it’s believed to be the first Medal of Honor captured in a photo.”

Here are some stats Makos and his brother, Bryan, found:

• 18 men from Pennsylvania died in the raid.

• 6 Luzerne County men perished, the most of any county in the state. Two were from Wilkes-Barre and one each from Hazleton, Huntington Mills, Plains Township and Plymouth. The remains of only one — Ayers, 22, of Plymouth — returned here for burial. He was laid to rest in St. Vincent’s Cemetery in Larksville.

• Those who died from Luzerne County included Ayers, Schappert, Toth, Kase, Claude Ipher of Huntington Mills, and Jenkins.

“I don’t think anyone knows that Kase was on one of the most famous bombers in the greatest raid in Air Force history,” Makos said.

Makos said the story follows Lt. Ernie Poulson’s B-24, called Chattanooga Choo Choo, which flew in front of Ole Kickapoo.

Makos said it almost reads like a movie script:

“In the summer of 1943, every B-24 bomber on that side of the Atlantic was gathered in one place, Benghazi, Libya, to launch a secret mission that could shorten the war dramatically.

“By 1943, the Allies understood that Germany could have all the tanks, airplanes, and ships in the world, but without fuel, they couldn’t go anywhere. And Romania was Hitler’s single most important source of petroleum, supplying 30% of his oil.

“So, the idea behind Tidal Wave was audacious — send American bombers roughly 2,100 miles round trip from North Africa and destroy the refineries around Ploesti — what the Americans called “Hitler’s Gas Station.”

“They were going to come in at treetop level, hoping to achieve surprise and put their bombs directly into the refineries to cripple a vital source of fuel for the German war machine.”

Learning about the story

Makos said he was actually steered to the story in a most unexpected way. In 2018, he was visiting with Fred Smith, the founder and CEO of FedEx, who was producing a movie about Makos’ book “Devotion.”

“But that day in Memphis, he didn’t want to talk about the film project,” Makos said. “Instead, he told me the story behind Tidal Wave — that during the most dramatic air raid of World War II, one bomber was shot down and crash-landed on the estate of a Romanian princess. She was their enemy by nationality, but what she did next would form a bond between her and the American crew that would last the rest of their lives.”

Makos said Smith told him if he could write this book and bring the story back to life, then they could make the movie of it.

Makos said it was like looking for a needle in a haystack. It was 75 years after the war — any survivor would have to be at least 95.

Makos and his brother started digging and found that of the 1,700 men who flew the raid, only one man was still alive: Ernie Poulson. And by chance, Ernie was the co-pilot on the bomber that landed on the princess’s estate.

Makos said Poulson was 97, but his memory was still sharp. He’d risen to the rank of colonel in the Air Force and afterward became a professor at the University of Utah.

Poulson’s story was amazing — he told of the rookie crew on their second mission when they flew in the Ploesti raid — the worst second mission a crew could ask for.

Before they took off, Makos said Ernie made a vow: “If only one plane comes back, we’ll be on it.”

On Aug. 1, 1943, American airmen set out for Ploesti. It was enormous — 178 B-24 Liberators and roughly 1,700 airmen from five bomb groups.

Makos said they made their low-level attack, but their B-24 was badly damaged. They lost an engine, barely staying in the air, and Ernie and his pilot, Bob O’Reilly, realized they weren’t going home. Now they had one job left — put the dying bomber down without killing everybody aboard.

They came down in a riverbed in the Romanian countryside. The B-24 was torn apart, and amazingly, most of the crew survived.

“When Ernie was shot down and he made a run for it from his crashed bomber, he was eventually captured and imprisoned in a cistern below ground,” Makos said.

That’s where he first met Princess Catherine Caradja, a princess from one of Romania’s oldest families. She had already rescued Ernie’s navigator, extracting him from the damaged aircraft where he was pinned and soaked in gasoline. She owned 1,000 acres, including the land they crashed on.

“And Ernie was surprised to discover that she would have been happy not to have another drop of oil reach Hitler,” Makos said. “She didn’t blame them for coming there and bombing the Romanian refineries.”

From there, Ernie and 110 other POWs went on to encounter the strangest POW experience of World War II, when he was imprisoned in an Alpine lodge high in the Transylvanian Alps. But Princess Catherine stayed in the picture, visiting the prisoners, bringing them food and supplies, advocating for them — helping them survive captivity so they could one day make it home to their mothers.

“This book shares the common theme with my earlier ones — of enemies who become friends, of humanity in wartime,” Makos said.

Takeaways from this book

Makos hopes readers will come to understand that Ernie and his comrades are important Americans who earned their place in our memory.

“They flew arguably the most spectacular mission in military history, and many of them paid for it with their lives — 45 bombers were shot down by enemy fire, a quarter of those that set out,” Makos said. “The casualty rate was the highest of any single air mission in American history.”

But, Makos said, so was the valor.

“Five Medals of Honor were awarded from this mission, three of them posthumously, which gives you an inkling of the danger the raid entailed — more than even D-Day,” Makos said. “There were 56 Distinguished Service Crosses, our nation’s second-highest award for valor. And 1,700 Distinguished Flying Crosses — one for every man who flew the mission.”

And ultimately, Makos said the raid later produced an incredible result. When Hitler’s panzers made their last gamble in the Ardennes, they ran out of gas. German tanks stopped cold in the snow during the Battle of the Bulge because they had run out of fuel.

“That result had its origins when Ernie and the guys went barreling toward those refineries in August 1943,” Makos said. “And at the end of the war, new German fighter pilots were going into battle with just 12 hours of flight time in their Me-109s because there wasn’t enough fuel to fly training missions. The Ploesti raiders set that in motion when they bombed seven of the nine refineries.”

Epilogue

Makos said 310 Americans gave their lives — men like much of the crew of Ole Kickapoo, and they did help bring about an earlier end to the most terrible war in human history.

“Are we a country that remembers our heroes, those audacious young men who flew into the jaws of hell?” Makos asked. “Or will they be just a footnote in history? These people are too important to forget. Help bring Ploesti raid back to modern memory.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.