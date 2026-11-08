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WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) this week approved a settlement between the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement and UGI Utilities Inc.’s gas division concerning alleged shortcomings in pipeline construction quality assurance and oversight related to plastic natural gas pipe installations in several eastern Pennsylvania communities.

Following a summer public comment period, the commission voted 5-0 to adopt a joint petition seeking approval of the settlement filed March 20 by the bureau and UGI.

The approved settlement resolves the commission’s investigation, while establishing a series of measures intended to strengthen future construction oversight, enhance quality assurance, improve safety reporting and expand the use of operational data to support the continued safe and reliable operation of Pennsylvania’s natural gas distribution system.

The investigation did not identify any gas leaks, explosions, fires, property damage or injuries associated with the plastic pipe fusion joints addressed in the settlement, the PUC said.

Key provisions of the settlement include:

• UGI will pay a $150,000 civil penalty and cannot pass the costs of investigating or fixing the affected work on to customers.

• UGI will expand quality assurance and inspections to find and correct faulty plastic pipe fusions before the lines go into service.

• UGI will keep more detailed records of plastic fusion installations and failures, and will record GPS locations for new fusion joints where practical.

• UGI will add analysis of plastic pipe fusion performance to its integrity management and risk assessment programs to spot trends and reduce future problems.

• UGI will continue reporting fusion failures to the PUC’s Pipeline Safety Division and document its compliance with the settlement.

The settlement also recognized UGI’s cooperation throughout the investigation, including providing requested information, conducting extensive integrity inspections and remediation activities, and implementing a number of safety enhancements while the investigation was ongoing.

PUC approves consumer safeguards for utility assistance enrollment

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) this week approved additional consumer protections championed by PUC Chairman Steve DeFrank as part of a plan designed to connect more income-eligible Duquesne Light customers with utility bill assistance.

The commission’s action clears the way for Duquesne Light to automatically enroll certain participants in the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) into the utility’s Customer Assistance Program (CAP), while requiring new safeguards to protect customers from unexpected costs and ensure access to reasonable payment arrangements.

The changes aim to address a persistent challenge facing many Pennsylvania households: thousands of consumers who qualify for utility assistance programs never enroll, despite ongoing affordability challenges and past-due account balances.

“Many families who qualify for utility assistance never receive the full benefits available to them,” said DeFrank. “Automatically connecting eligible customers with assistance can help lower monthly bills and reduce utility debt, but it must be done in a way that protects consumers every step of the way.”

Meuser praises new Opportunity Zones in 9th District

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, praised U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for designating 6,576 new Opportunity Zones nationwide, including seven in Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District.

Meuser said the zones, created in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and made permanent by the 2025 federal tax law Republicans call the Working Families Tax Cuts, give investors incentives to bring private investment, jobs and economic growth to struggling communities.

Since 2018, Opportunity Zones have helped generate more than $110 billion in private-sector investment and supported growth in Pennsylvania cities, Meuser said. In Shamokin, he said, Opportunity Zone funding is supporting two hotel projects, a downtown medical center and a business incubator.

The Treasury Department is creating 218 new Opportunity Zones in Pennsylvania, Meuser said, including seven in the 9th District in Pottsville, Coaldale, Lebanon, Sunbury and Forest City. Zones in Williamsport, Berwick and Towanda were renewed.

“Opportunity Zones give investors, business leaders and local officials the certainty they need to commit capital to communities that have been overlooked for new investment, revitalizing the area and providing new jobs that support working families,” Meuser said.

The new designations take effect Jan. 1, 2027, and remain in place through Jan. 1, 2037.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.