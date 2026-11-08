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WILKES-BARRE — King’s College presented alumnus Michael Molewski with its 2026 Rev. James Lackenmier Award for Achievement and Leadership at a ceremony that raised $310,758 for the college’s Presidential Hope Fund, which helps students facing financial emergencies.

The award, named for the college’s seventh president, recognizes members of the King’s community for professional excellence, philanthropy and high ethical standards.

Molewski, a 1984 King’s graduate who majored in economics and psychology, is a principal and financial adviser with CAPTRUST. He founded MFP Strategies in 2000, and the firm merged with CAPTRUST in 2015. He has served on the King’s board of directors for more than 20 years and has held leadership roles with the Northampton Community College Foundation.

“It is no exaggeration to say that these resources change lives,” said the Rev. Thomas P. Looney, president of King’s. “The Hope Fund is used to close financial gaps, allowing students to remain enrolled in school and finish their degrees.”

Since its creation in 2014, the fund has awarded more than $3 million to help students cover tuition, books and living expenses.

Darlene Nuñez, a 2026 graduate, said the support allowed her to complete three internships and graduate in 3½ years.

“The Presidential Hope Fund scholarship has given me something more valuable than financial assistance; it has given me freedom to say yes to opportunities that have shaped the person I am becoming,” she said.

Donations to the fund can be made at alumni.kings.edu/g/hope.