The Northeastern Pennsylvania chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will honor its 2026 National Philanthropy Day Award winners at an 11 a.m. luncheon Friday, Nov. 20, at Fiorelli’s Catering in Peckville. Pictured are, front row, from left, Amy Feldman, Lindsay Landis, Amber Riedinger and administrative assistant Kelly Kostanesky. Back row: Lauren Pluskey McLain, Janelle Rushton, Alison Woody, Jo Ann Verduce, Joell Yarmel, Desiree Voitek and Sandy Snyder. Not pictured: Betsy Ardizoni.

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The Association of Fundraising Professionals Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter (AFP NEPA) will recognize leaders in philanthropy at its annual National Philanthropy Day Awards Luncheon beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Fiorelli’s Catering in Peckville.

The annual celebration honors individuals, businesses, foundations, organizations, and community members throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The 2026 National Philanthropy Day Award recipients are:

• Outstanding Business: Community Bank

• Outstanding Emerging Philanthropist: Jack Garvey

• Outstanding Foundation: The William E. Chatlos Foundation

• Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Jessica Suda Baab

• Outstanding Lifetime Achievement: Jim Thomas

• Outstanding Philanthropist: Hayden family

• Outstanding Service Organization: Rotary of Northeast PA, District 7410

• Outstanding Volunteer: Jerry Musheno

“This year’s honorees represent the very best of Northeastern Pennsylvania, and we are proud to recognize their contributions,” said Jo Ann Verduce, AFP NEPA board chair.

The Philanthropy Day Awards Luncheon is open to the public.

Tickets can be purchased at npd2026.eventbrite.com, or by emailing afpnortheasternpa@gmail.com.