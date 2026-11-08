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PRO Rehabilitation Services is proud to be named Times Leader Media Group’s “Best in the Back Mountain,” and Ericka Hornak was also recognized as the Back Mountain’s Best Therapist.

“While these honors are incredibly meaningful, the recognition is truly a reflection of the amazing team behind PRO Rehabilitation and the community we are fortunate enough to serve,” PRO Rehab officials said. “At PRO, we believe great rehabilitation starts with great people. Our therapists and staff bring different experiences, specialties, and areas of expertise to the clinic, but they share one important thing: a genuine connection to the Back Mountain.”

Many of the team members not only work in this community — they live here, raise their families here, participate in local activities, and call the Back Mountain home. That connection makes the care they provide personal.

“Our patients aren’t simply names on a schedule,” the leadership said. “They are our neighbors, friends, teachers, coaches, parents, athletes, and community members.”

A team with specialized expertise

One of the things that PRO Rehab officials say makes the business special is the depth of knowledge and experience within their team.

According to information supplied by Pro Rehabilitation:

Therapists have developed specialties that allow them to provide care for a wide variety of patients and conditions, including orthopedic rehabilitation, sports injuries, post-surgical recovery, concussion management, vestibular rehabilitation, Parkinson’s disease, work conditioning, and more.

Concussion and vestibular specialists work with patients experiencing dizziness, balance difficulties, headaches, and other challenges following concussion or vestibular disorders. Helping patients regain confidence in their movement and return safely to school, work, sports, and everyday life is an important part of the care we provide.

The team also includes a McKenzie-certified physical therapist, bringing specialized expertise in the assessment and treatment of spinal and musculoskeletal conditions.

For individuals living with Parkinson’s disease, PRO offers the LSVT BIG program, helping patients work toward improved movement, strength, balance, and independence in their daily lives.

Work conditioning services help individuals prepare to safely return to the physical demands of their jobs, while our orthopedic therapists work with patients recovering from everything from everyday injuries to complex surgeries.

For local athletes, therapists understand that returning to sport means more than simply being pain-free. Pro Rehab works to help athletes rebuild strength, movement, confidence, and the physical skills necessary to safely return to the activities they love.

More than a clinic

What makes PRO Rehabilitation Services different isn’t just the number of specialties they offer — it’s the way the team approaches every patient.

Officials said, “We live here. We work here. We raise our families here. We understand the importance of getting a local athlete back on the field, helping a parent return to work, helping a grandparent regain independence, or helping a neighbor feel confident walking through their own home again.”

Pro Rehab says its connection to the Back Mountain extends beyond the walls of the clinic. The team is involved in local schools, youth sports, community organizations, fundraisers, outreach programs, and events because they believe being a healthcare provider means being part of the community they serve.

“Being recognized as Best in the Back Mountain is an honor we do not take lightly,” company leadership said. “And having Ericka Hornak recognized as Best Therapist in the Back Mountain is a tremendous reflection of the passion and dedication that our entire team brings to PRO every day.

“Ultimately, these awards aren’t just about PRO Rehabilitation — they’re about our team.”

Company leadership said the team is about the therapists who continue to learn and specialize so they can provide the best possible care.

“They’re about the staff who make patients feel welcome the moment they walk through the door,” the officials said. “They’re about the relationships built over years of caring for the people in our community. And most importantly, they’re about the patients who trust us with their care.”