Annual Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade held on Sunday

Some of the dancers walk in the parade.

Lara from the Past High Priestest walks in the parade.

One of the trumpet players from the Sons of Amvets Squard 59 in Hanover Township marches in the parade.

One of the members of the Hi-Lites Motor Club walks in the parade.

Some of the veterans walk in the parade.

Mark Hoover, an Army veteran from Rock 107, marches in the parade.

Some of the flag throwers from Wyomning Valley West march in the parade.

Sea Cadets of the WAHOO (SS-238) Division-NOSC from Avoca Pennsylvania walk in the parade.

The Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade sign is held during the parade.

Some of the veterans march in the parade.

Some of the veterans march in the parade.

Firefighters march in annual Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade on Sunday with pipe band members and with the Navy/Navy Vets following right behind them.

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WILKES-BARRE — For a few moments Sunday afternoon, Public Square fell silent.

As the national anthem filled downtown Wilkes-Barre, spectators stood quietly, united in a moment of reflection and gratitude for the men and women who have served in the nation’s armed forces.

The moment was part of the annual Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade, which brought veterans, military organizations, marching bands, community groups, and spectators together on a beautiful fall afternoon to recognize generations of service and sacrifice.

American flags waved along the parade route as crowds gathered to celebrate the region’s veterans ahead of Veterans Day on Wednesday.

For Jane Kibunja, who was visiting family in the Wyoming Valley from Papillion, Nebraska, the celebration held a particularly personal meaning.

Her son served 9.5 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, including time in Japan. As the mother of a veteran, Kibunja said she understands the sacrifices military families make and feels a deep sense of gratitude whenever she sees veterans being recognized.

“I know people think it’s easy, but it’s easy for us who are here,” Kibunja said. “For them, they go there. They don’t know where they’re going, they don’t know the language.”

Kibunja said the freedoms Americans sometimes take for granted, including the right to vote and practice religion freely, are reminders of the sacrifices made by those who serve.

“Especially the ones who give up their lives for us to be here, to be free,” she said.

For Kibunja, seeing veterans celebrated is an opportunity to express her appreciation.

“When I see a veteran, I’m happy to see them, and I’m very thankful,” she said.

That gratitude was shared by Oscar Flores, Luzerne County’s director of Veterans Affairs, who understands the significance of military service firsthand.

Flores served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard from 2003 to 2024, holding several leadership positions, including howitzer senior section chief. Today, he continues serving the veteran community by helping former service members navigate the benefits and resources available to them.

“It reminds us of all the service and sacrifice that they’ve done throughout the years,” Flores said of the parade. “And today just brings back the nostalgia of service and gratitude.”

Flores said recognizing Vietnam War veterans was particularly meaningful, noting that many did not receive the appreciation they deserved when they returned home.

The parade featured an extensive lineup of veterans organizations, including American Legion posts, Veterans of Foreign Wars groups, AMVETS, Vietnam and Korean War veterans, and Disabled American Veterans.

Military representatives, marching bands, fire departments, law enforcement agencies, civic organizations, and youth groups also participated, reflecting the broad community support for the region’s veterans.

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity was among the dignitaries in attendance, joining local officials and community leaders for the celebration.

But while Veterans Day provides an opportunity for public recognition, Flores emphasized that supporting veterans should extend beyond ceremonies and parades.

One of the biggest challenges facing veterans in Luzerne County, he said, is connecting former service members with health care and other benefits they may not realize are available to them.

Some veterans have never sought medical care through the Department of Veterans Affairs or explored their eligibility for assistance, he explained.

“You might think that you don’t qualify, but there might be benefits out there that you need to take advantage of,” Flores said.

He encouraged veterans to contact the Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office or visit a VA medical facility to learn more about available services, including disability benefits, health care, and referrals to other agencies.

For residents looking to express their appreciation, Flores said even the simplest gestures can make a difference.

“We always are so thankful when somebody says, ‘Thank you for your service,’” he said. “Just a little simple thank you makes a huge difference.”

He also encouraged residents to check on neighbors, particularly veterans who may be isolated or reluctant to ask for help.

“Reach out to your neighbor that might be lonely, that might be a veteran, and you don’t even know,” Flores said.

As the parade made its way through Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, the celebration served as a reminder that honoring veterans means more than recognizing their service one day each year. It also means remembering their sacrifices, supporting their needs, and making sure their contributions are never forgotten.