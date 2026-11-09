A picture published in the Times Leader Evening News on Sept. 28, 1974, shows the last passenger train at the Jersey Central Passenger Station on July 1, 1963.

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For more than 110 years, passenger rail stations and freight depots lined today’s Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and North and South Pennsylvania Avenue (formerly Canal Street) from Hazle Street to Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

Two large rail-yards once donned the landscape just outside the downtown area resulting in two bridges being constructed over the yards, the Butler Street Bridge (since torn down) and the South Street Bridge.

Steam locomotives led the charge, transporting passenger coaches and freight rail cars, until they were phased out during the 1940s by diesel locomotives.

With the upcoming takeover of local rail lines by Reading and Northern Railroad, with plans to conduct train excursions to Jim Thorpe, could steam locomotives return from exile and make stops to downtown Wilkes-Barre?

The last steam locomotive to pass through the Central Railroad of New Jersey tracks occurred on Sunday, Aug. 20, 1967.

“Thousands of railroad enthusiasts lined the Central Railroad tracks from Market Street to the South Street bridge yesterday afternoon to witness the arrival of two steam locomotives pulling an excursion train,” reported the Wilkes-Barre Record on Aug. 21, 1967.

Railroad fans began congregating about 12 p.m. for the 1:05 p.m. arrival of the steam locos, Pacific Class engines No. 1286 and No. 1238. The passenger excursion had left Easton, and traveled through Jim Thorpe, White Haven, Penobscot Station in Mountain Top, and finally arrived in downtown Wilkes-Barre at 2:12 p.m. with 900 passengers.

“About 2 p.m., the crowd began to become edgy as the train was one hour late. At 2:11, the first whistle could be heard from the huge locomotives, after which the crowd responded and forgot about the delay,” the Record reported.

The Times Leader Evening News reported on Aug. 21, 1967, that thousands more gathered along the rail lines in neighboring municipalities to witness the steam locomotives.

“Approximately 1,000 people lined Route 309 in Hanover Township where the highway spans the Jersey Central tracks and waited for the train to pass. Several hundred yards east of Rt. 309, where Interstate 81 spans the railroad, another large ground congregated to await the arrival of the train,” the Times Leader Evening News reported.

As Reading and Northern Railroad is constructing a passenger platform adjacent to the former Jersey Central Passenger Station (today’s Luzerne County Visitor’s Bureau), the last passenger train moved out from the station on Monday, July 1, 1963.

“Train 301 pulled out of Jersey Central station on East Market Street yesterday and figuratively closed a book in railroading history,” the Wilkes-Barre Record reported on July 1, 1963.

The trail hauling one passenger coach car left Scranton, stopped in Taylor Yards where it picked up a mail car, and arrived in Wilkes-Barre, before leaving for White Haven and Jim Thorpe, the Record reported.

Less than a decade later, Jersey Central ended all freight rail service in Wilkes-Barre on March 31, 1972.

Will history repeat itself with the return of passenger rail service and steam locomotives in downtown Wilkes-Barre?