🔊 Listen to this

An update presentation on Luzerne County-owned bridges is scheduled during Tuesday’s County Council work session, the agenda said.

Tom Reilly, president of Reilly Associates in Pittston — the county’s outside engineer — had provided an overview status report to the council in January 2025.

The county has 300 bridges and culverts scattered within its boundaries, many of which were inherited from municipalities during the Great Depression.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said many factors are considered in prioritizing which infrastructure repairs and replacements are completed when funds become available, including inspection findings, traffic counts, and which bridges are essential access routes.

According to the report posted with the agenda at luzernecounty.org, preliminary design of the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge over the Susquehanna River is in process and expected to be completed in March 2028.

Construction bidding is targeted for 2030, with a project completion anticipated in 2032.

Crocamo closed the bridge linking Nanticoke and the West Nanticoke section of Plymouth Township in March 2025 after engineers performing an inspection found further deterioration and section loss of primary, load-carrying components.

The project is estimated to cost $40 million to $65 million, Tuesday’s report said. In addition to $10 million in federal funding allocated through the state for this project, the county has access to a $55 million casino gambling fund established for county infrastructure. Because federal funding is involved, the engineer must first develop three options for the bridge, officials said.

Tuesday’s work session follows a 6 p.m. voting meeting at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted in the council’s online public meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Budget work session

Three proposed 2027 budget presentations are scheduled during Tuesday’s work session: the district attorney’s office, controller’s office, and the judicial services and records division.

Data center

Another council work session discussion is scheduled Tuesday on a proposed data center zoning ordinance that will require eventual council approval.

Council members offered positive feedback on the proposal at the last work session.

The zoning amendment would take effect in 19 municipalities that rely on county zoning instead of handling it on their own: the boroughs of Avoca, Courtdale, Dupont, Duryea, Hughestown, Jeddo, Laflin, New Columbus, Pringle, Warrior Run, West Wyoming, and Yatesville, and the townships of Conyngham, Fairmount, Hunlock, Huntington, Lake, Ross, and Union.

The county Planning Commission recommended the amendment to County Council.

It covers an exhaustive set of conditions that must be met and mandates more extensive special exception approval from the county Zoning Hearing Board for all data center requests.

Blight

The first earmark from a new county blight demolition fund is on Tuesday’s council voting agenda —$60,450 to reimburse Duryea for the borough’s expenses tearing down a blighted property at 404-406 Main St. that was destroyed by a May fire ruled accidental.

According to published reports, the building once housed the Yuhas and Sons Bar.

The county fund contains revenue from a $15 fee on deeds and mortgages recorded in the county that the council unanimously approved in May.

Holiday

County government offices are closed Wednesday for Veterans Day, except for public safety operations such as the prison and 911.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.