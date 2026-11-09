Newport Twp. holds meeting, public comments on data centers

Attorney Leonard Sanguedolce, who was retained as special counsel to advise the township on data center development, addresses the audience at Monday’s meeting.

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NANTICOKE — Attorney Christopher Slusser will no longer represent Newport Township in matters related to data centers.

The announcement was made Monday at the regular Newport Township commissioners meeting by attorney Leonard Sanguedolce, who was retained as special counsel to advise the township on data center development, including the 15-building campus proposed by Fit Energy.

Sanguedolce said at the beginning of the meeting when reading from a prepared statement that the commissioners welcome continued discussion on data center development. However, he advised the members to refrain from making any public statements on a specific project before it has been passed to them from the planning committee for review.

“Prejudging a specific data center proposal creates a potential due process claim against the township,” he said. “Under the law, commissioners must remain strictly neutral and allow planning agency hearings, reviews, and recommendations to occur.”

A resident at a previous meeting in October took issue with Slusser representing other data center projects in the area.

“It raised serious conflict-of-interest concerns,” resident Jennifer Lobb said at the time.

While he acknowledged his firm does represent other projects, Slusser said during that meeting it was not a legal conflict and that he would not resign from representing the board.

Slusser remains Newport’s regular solicitor.

The proposed data center wasn’t on the agenda Monday night at the Newport Township commissioners meeting, but that didn’t stop residents from speaking their mind about the project that has garnered significant backlash in the community.

The meeting was rescheduled from the original date of Nov. 4 and moved to the Greater Nanticoke Area High School auditorium due to the expected number of attendees.

Because the Fit Energy project was not on the agenda, commissioners previously said the public was welcome to comment on it, but they would not be able to respond.

“For public clarification, Newport Township officials have made no decision on data center development and cannot offer public comment on potential projects until proposed projects move through the established legal process,” a statement from the commissioners said ahead of Monday’s meeting.

The proposed 15-data-center campus project was met with skepticism on Oct. 29, when Fit Energy held an informational session for residents.

Residents also raised concerns over the project during a community meeting on Sept. 27, and again at a commissioners meeting on Oct. 5.

The proposed development, which also includes three natural gas generation facilities, sparked controversy in September, about a month after the township issued 15 zoning permits for it.

Newport Township created its own zoning authority in June. Previously, Luzerne County provided zoning oversight.

According to the township’s zoning ordinance, data centers are permitted by right only within the mixed-use district, as long as they comply with regulations.

“By right” means that a data center project would not require a public hearing or further discretionary approval, unlike a conditional use or special exception.

Township Engineer Daryl Pawlush of PennEastern Engineers said while official plans have not yet been submitted to the township to review, initial conversations with Fit Energy seemed to suggest the developer is planning to subdivide the land into two parcels. One parcel will be developed as phase one of the project and will include the fuel cells.

The second phase would most likely be the data center campus.

Pawlush said Fit Energy will set up an escrow account to pay for all fees related to the review. No tax dollars will be spent.

Additionally, Pawlush said it was his understanding that official plans will be submitted for review by December’s planning committee meeting.

Traffic studies, noise studies, and an environmental impact study will be done during land development.

Also, when asked by a resident whether the commissioners would approve future permits for the data center project, Jason Humanski, the township’s building inspector, said, “If they comply with the state rules and regulations, there would be no reason to deny the permit.”

When there was outcry from the audience, Humanski further explained that a denied permit “has to be so in writing and with just cause.”

“There needs to be a legal reason,” he said, “not just somebody’s opinion on whether or not they like the project.”

Those who spoke during the public comment section on nonagenda items continued to oppose Fit Energy’s proposed project.

Resident Karen Samuels, who lives in the Lee section of Newport, said she feels “slighted” by a lack of information.

“We are very concerned for our wells. I have yet to get a response on that,” she said.

Samuels said no one at the meeting feels like the board of commissioners is working for them.

“That is very disappointing. We voted for you to help us and to guide our community and we don’t feel that,” she said.

Resident Matthew Zimmerman asked whether data centers could be relied on as the way of the future, and referenced the stock market’s recent dip due to concerns over AI and slowing data center development.

“If you vote to build these, and you are still dead set on building them, then we will vote you out,” he said.