WILKES-BARRE — City Hall will be closed and the public works services suspended Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day.
Garbage, paper, and cardboard recycling collection for residents in Rolling Mill Hill, Mayflower, Iron Triangle, and Goose Island neighborhoods is rescheduled for Thursday.
Yard waste collection is postponed until Wednesday, Nov. 18.
All other collections remain unchanged.
Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.
Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism.