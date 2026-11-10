Holiday season kicks off

L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker said her team works year-round to make sure the toys children play with meet Pennsylvania’s safety standards.

Each year, L&I inspects thousands of stuffed toys before they can be sold in Pennsylvania, testing them for flammability, materials, and design safety.

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Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker this week announced that the Shapiro administration has secured a $7.8 million settlement with Walmart for violations of Pennsylvania’s Child Labor Act at stores across the commonwealth.

The settlement agreement represents the largest child labor enforcement action in Pennsylvania history and includes compliance measures to protect young workers and prevent future violations at Walmart stores.

Under the settlement, Walmart will pay $7.68 million in administrative penalties, in addition to $142,785 in fines previously paid following L&I’s initial investigations in this case. The combined $7.8 million in penalties is the largest Child Labor Act settlement in Pennsylvania history and represents one of the largest child labor settlements ever secured by a state labor enforcement agency in the United States.

Shapiro said, “Standing with workers also means making sure they are paid for every penny they are owed and the laws that protect them are followed and upheld. Every employer in Pennsylvania should be on notice — we will not tolerate you taking advantage of our youngest workers.”

Walker said, “When our investigators identified a pattern of violations at Walmart stores, we knew we needed to look beyond those individual locations. Protecting young workers is one of our most important responsibilities, and we take it seriously.”

L&I’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance began investigating Walmart in February 2025 after receiving referrals from the department’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation about minors who were injured while working at Walmart stores. Investigators conducted 10 audits at eight Walmart locations across Pennsylvania and found an average of 65 Child Labor Act violations per audit.

The violations identified during the investigations include:

• Failing to obtain required work permits for minor employees.

• Failing to notify school districts when minor employees were hired or terminated.

• Failing to provide minor employees with breaks required by law.

State donates 1,052 stuffed toys

The Pennsylvania departments of Labor & Industry (L&I) and Human Services (PA DHS) announced this week that L&I approved 1,052 stuffed toys for sale in Pennsylvania this year following routine safety inspections to ensure the toys are safe for children.

In what has become an annual tradition, L&I donated the approved toy samples to PA DHS’s Holiday Wish program, and they will be distributed to Pennsylvania families during the holiday season.

This year’s donation is just shy of last year’s record of 1,085 toys and includes 100 stuffed toys made with recycled materials. Toys made with recycled materials must still meet Pennsylvania’s safety and labeling requirements before they can be sold.

“Our team works year-round to make sure the toys children play with meet Pennsylvania’s safety standards, and this annual tradition of then donating the samples we approve is a wonderful reminder of the impact this work can have beyond the inspection process,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker.

L&I’s Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety inspects stuffed toy samples submitted by manufacturers, examining their contents, flammability, and design for potential safety hazards. Manufacturers must register with L&I before their stuffed toys can be sold or distributed in Pennsylvania.

The law allows manufacturers to use new materials, recycled materials, or a combination of both. Stuffed toys must carry a label identifying the type of materials used and the manufacturer’s or importer’s Pennsylvania registration number.

The bureau reports that about 10 to 15 stuffed toy samples fail inspection each year. When a toy does not meet Pennsylvania’s requirements, the manufacturer is notified of the deficiencies and what must be corrected before the toy can be approved for sale.

196 drivers caught passing buses

The results were released for Operation Safe Stop — an annual, one-day school bus enforcement and education initiative aimed at enhancing school bus safety for students across the commonwealth by curtailing violations of Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law. This year, Operation Safe Stop was Oct. 21.

Participating were 89 law enforcement agencies and 14 school districts that documented 196 drivers violating Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law — up from 188 reported last year.

Throughout 2025, 404 drivers were convicted of violating the School Bus Stopping Law — up from 352 in 2024.

“Putting a child’s life in danger under any circumstances is inexcusable. One incident of passing a stopped school bus is one too many, and we saw nearly 200 in just one day,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Driving responsibly, especially around school buses, is a duty we all share. Avoiding distractions and sharing the road with students and school buses helps keep everyone safe.”

The current School Bus Stopping Law requires drivers approaching a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm activated to stop at least 10 feet from the bus. Drivers approaching from all directions are required to stop, unless they encounter a school bus stopping on the opposite side of a divided highway clearly separated by a divider, such as a concrete barrier or grassy median.

Act 89 of 2026 strengthens Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law by increasing fines for convictions and imposing higher penalties for repeat offenders who illegally pass a school bus. The new penalties go into effect next school year.

Additionally, drivers will be required to stop at least 15 feet before reaching a school bus with its stop arm extended and red signal lights flashing — the current law only requires drivers to stop 10 feet from the bus.

“Student safety is a shared community responsibility,” said Department of Education Secretary Carrie Rowe. “All motorists can help ensure student well-being by giving their undivided attention to the task of driving. Drivers should avoid distractions so that when approaching school zones or a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended, they are ready to react.”

Hotline lets seniors report fraud

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging launched a new toll-free hotline this week to encourage Medicare beneficiaries to report suspected fraud, as Pennsylvanians continue to make choices about their coverage during Medicare’s annual open enrollment period.

Medicare open enrollment began Oct. 15 and lasts through Dec. 7. Beneficiaries can join, switch, or drop their Medicare Advantage or prescription drug coverage during this period.

To protect themselves, Pennsylvanians should never respond to unsolicited requests for their personal or Medicare information, such as their Social Security number, Medicare number, or offers for allegedly “free” benefits. Instead, they should report such requests through the new hotline and speak with a trained Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight counselor to consider their Medicare options.

Pennsylvanians who believe they may be the victim of Medicare fraud, errors, or abuse can call the toll-free hotline at 877-435-7014, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. All services are free and confidential.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.