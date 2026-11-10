Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown announced Monday improvements made to Charles Street Park.
Improvements included excavating the area, installing railroad ties to retain mulch, placing and securing the playground equipment, and re-mulching, grading, and seeding the surrounding landscape.
The total cost of the project was $33,066.54. The engineer was PennEastern Engineering; the equipment was from Recreation Resources, and additional work was completed by DPW employees.
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