Crews work to clean up debris after a car was driven into Crestwood High School Saturday.

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A former student is facing charges after he crashed his vehicle into Crestwood High School, claiming the school “screwed him over,” police stated.

22-year-old Dylan Matusiefsky is charged after he crashed a stolen vehicle into the front doors of Crestwood High School over the weekend to “show them,” according to the affidavit.

On Nov. 7, officers with the White Haven Borough Police responded to a crash. The vehicle was discovered stolen out of Berwick, and the driver, Matusiefsky, stated he crashed into Crestwood High School earlier in the evening.

Wright Township Police confirmed they were called to Crestwood High School around 5:30 p.m., after a pickup truck crashed into the front doors and fled. Police say the pickup truck Matusiefsky was operating matched the description of the vehicle that drove through the high school.

Officers said they learned the vehicle was reported stolen by Matusiefsky’s father, who had reported Matusiefsky missing.

Matusiefsky claimed that he got the idea that he “wanted to go to Crestwood High School and show them due to them screwing him over when he was a student,” as stated in court documents.

Matusiefsky faces various charges, including receiving stolen property.

Crestwood staff said additional safety protocols are in place Monday, Nov. 9. Parents were made aware of how to pick up their kids once school is out since the truck went through the main entrance.

Officers said there were cleaning crews in the building at the time of the crash, but thankfully no one was injured.

This story was originally published and reported by 28/22 News.

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This story was originally published by 28/22 News.