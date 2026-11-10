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A man reported missing following a car accident was found dead in the Susquehanna River Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police identified the man as Keenan Saniatan, 39, of Sugar Notch.

Saniatan was last seen at the scene of a vehicle crash on Nov. 1 in the area of Route 11, Plymouth Township, and was reported missing by family members several days later.

Pennsylvania State Police was assisted in the search by Nanticoke City Fire Department and Hanover Township Fire Department.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.