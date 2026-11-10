County’s veterans affairs director thanks veterans at VA ceremony

CPT Carl Gall, at podium, recited the POW/MIA Missing Man Poem, and SSgt. Albert Heydt, U.S. Air Force, at right, led the Pledge of Allegiance at Tuesday’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Plains Twp.

The Missing Man Table, also known as the Fallen Comrade Table, is a solemn memorial displayed in military dining facilities, service balls, Veterans Day events, and Memorial Day ceremonies to honor U.S. and Canadian service members who are fallen, missing in action (POW), or imprisoned.

Jennifer D’Angelo, acting R&D admin officer and clinical research coordinator, sang the national anthem and ‘God Bless America’ at Tuesday’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Plains Twp. At left are Oscar Flores, director of veterans affairs for Luzerne County; and William Klaips, VA assistant director.

Keynote speaker Oscar Flores, director of veterans affairs for Luzerne County, was keynote speaker at Tuesday’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Plains Twp. CPT Carl Gall is at right, and behind him is VA Chaplain Mariann Sailus.

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PLAINS TWP. — Keynote speaker Oscar Flores, director of veterans affairs for Luzerne County, delivered a heartfelt message to veterans gathered at the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Tuesday.

“I want to remind you of something critical today — your service didn’t end when you took off the uniform,” Flores said. “The resilience, the grit, and the unbreakable spirit that got you through your service are still inside you right now.

“You are fighters. You are survivors, and we are here to thank you.”

The medical center held a Veterans’ Day Ceremony to remember and honor the men and women who fought for freedom and, through their service and sacrifice, guaranteed our liberty and way of life.

“In my role as director, my commitment to you over the last six months — and for every day ahead — is to ensure that Luzerne County never forgets your sacrifice,” Flores continued. “We are here to ensure you receive the dignity, respect, and world-class care you earned.”

To the VA’s inpatient veterans gathered in the community room for the service, Flores said, “Thank you. Thank you for your sacrifices, your bravery, and your example. You are the backbone of this county and this nation — and we are profoundly grateful for you.”

Flores said he was honored to speak at the ceremony celebrating Veterans Day. Flores said he has been serving as Luzerne County Veterans Affairs director for about six months.

“But long before I took this position to advocate for our local community, my heart was already with our service members,” Flores said.

He said he spent his career in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, retiring after a journey that took him far from home — deploying first to Afghanistan and later to Kuwait.

“I don’t mention my service to talk about myself,” Flores said. “I mention it because I want you to know that when I look around this room, I don’t just see patients — I see my brothers and sisters in arms.”

Flores said he knows what it means to wear a soldier’s uniform.

“I know the weight of the boots, the long stretches away from family, and the unique bonds that are forged only in service to our nation,” Flores said. “Whether you served stateside or overseas, in wartime or in peace, from the greatest generation to our newest veterans — you answered a call that most people never hear. You signed a blank check to the United States of America, payable up to and including your lives.”

Flores also told the veterans that being in a hospital — especially on a day like Veterans Day — isn’t always easy.

“You might be dealing with physical pain, healing from injuries, or carrying the invisible weight that so many of us brought back home,” Flores said. “You took care of our country — now, it is our sacred duty to take care of you. Happy Veterans Day — and God bless America.”

SSgt. Albert Heydt, U.S. Air Force, led the Pledge of Allegiance and CPT Carl Gall recited the POW/MIA Missing Man Poem.

The National Anthem and “God Bless America” were sung by Jennifer D’Angelo, Acting R&D Admin Officer and Clinical Research Coordinator.

The Wilkes-Barre Area School District’s ROTC presented the colors.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.