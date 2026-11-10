Wilkes University holds Veterans Day ceremony

Wendy Atwell, retired LBUSD educator and executive director, gives an invocation on Tuesday at Wilkes University’s Veterans Day Ceremony.

Declan McConnell, Wilkes AFROTC Detachment 752 and honor guard commander, serves as the master of ceremonies on Tuesday.

Stephanie Smith, a Wilkes University student and veterans council president, welcomes everyone to Tuesday’s Veterans Day event, held outside on the greenway.

A memorial wreath stands on the Wilkes University greenway on Tuesday, in honor of Veteran’s Day.

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WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University held a ceremony Tuesday ahead of Veterans Day to honor all those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The event, hosted by the Wilkes University Veterans Council, was held outside on the greenway, with students, faculty, and staff gathering around the veterans memorial stone for the short program.

Mini American flags dotted the perimeter of the greenway, with ribbons tied to the poles, each bearing the name of a veteran honored and remembered by the Wilkes community.

There were a handful of speakers, including Wilkes University James Cousins, Stephanie Smith, a Wilkes University student, Navy veteran and veterans council president, and Wilkes University Adjunct Professor Mark Kaster, a retired Lt. Col.

Sarah Pugliese, a Wilkes University musical theatre major, performed The National Anthem, while Joel Graham, Wilkes University director of bands, performed Taps.

In honor of those who served in the military, representatives of the school’s veterans council placed a wreath near the veterans memorial stone.

Following the ceremony, attendees were encouraged to fill out thank-you cards for veterans, provided by the Multicultural Student Coalition.

Smith, during her welcome remarks, said she was proud to attend a university “that continues to stand behind its veterans.”

“Today we honor the soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen, guardians, and coast guardsmen, who have answered the call to serve,” said Smith. “They come from every background and walk of life, and although their uniforms may differ, they share a common commitment to our country.”

John Tondora, Wilkes University student government president, said Veterans Day holds personal significance for him, since his grandfather served in the Army.

“I’m grateful for his service, and I’m honored to extend that appreciation to all those we recognize today,” he said.

Multicultural Student Coalition President Elias Dixon-Gilbert shared a similar sentiment.

“My uncle served in the military, and I know it was really, really hard on him, but he would do it again for all of us,” said Elias-Dixon.

Kaster, who spent 32 years in the U.S. Air Force, comes from a long line of military family members, including his father, who was a highly decorated WWII Naval aviator.

“Instead of telling my story today, I wish to talk about what we can learn from the service of Veterans to our nation. I want us to remember the service and sacrifice made by those who served and are serving. Why remembering that sacrifice is important to all Americans, how that example of sacrifice can make us better people, better citizens,” he said.