<p>Wilkes University holds memorial ceremony on the greenway on Tuesday, ahead of Veterans Day.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Wilkes University holds memorial ceremony on the greenway on Tuesday, ahead of Veterans Day.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>A memorial wreath stands on the Wilkes University greenway on Tuesday, in honor of Veteran’s Day.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

A memorial wreath stands on the Wilkes University greenway on Tuesday, in honor of Veteran’s Day.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Stephanie Smith, a Wilkes University student and veterans council president, welcomes everyone to Tuesday’s Veterans Day event, held outside on the greenway.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Stephanie Smith, a Wilkes University student and veterans council president, welcomes everyone to Tuesday’s Veterans Day event, held outside on the greenway.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Mini America flags dot the perimeter of the Wilkes University greenway.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Mini America flags dot the perimeter of the Wilkes University greenway.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Declan McConnell, Wilkes AFROTC Detachment 752 and honor guard commander, serves as the master of ceremonies on Tuesday.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Declan McConnell, Wilkes AFROTC Detachment 752 and honor guard commander, serves as the master of ceremonies on Tuesday.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Wilkes University musical theatre major Sarah Pugliese, performs the national anthem.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Wilkes University musical theatre major Sarah Pugliese, performs the national anthem.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Wendy Atwell, retired LBUSD educator and executive director, gives an invocation on Tuesday at Wilkes University’s Veterans Day Ceremony.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Wendy Atwell, retired LBUSD educator and executive director, gives an invocation on Tuesday at Wilkes University’s Veterans Day Ceremony.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Wilkes University President James Cousins offers remarks on Tuesday.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Wilkes University President James Cousins offers remarks on Tuesday.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Elias Dixon-Gilbert, Wilkes University multicultural student coalition president, speaks on Tuesday at a Veteran’s Day ceremony at Wilkes University.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Elias Dixon-Gilbert, Wilkes University multicultural student coalition president, speaks on Tuesday at a Veteran’s Day ceremony at Wilkes University.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Retired Lt. Col. Mark Kastermm a Wilkes University adjunct professor, shares remarks at Tuesday’s Veteran’s Day event.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Retired Lt. Col. Mark Kastermm a Wilkes University adjunct professor, shares remarks at Tuesday’s Veteran’s Day event.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Dr. Joel Graham (center), Wilkes University Director of Bands, performs Taps at Tuesday’s Veteran’s Day ceremony.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Dr. Joel Graham (center), Wilkes University Director of Bands, performs Taps at Tuesday’s Veteran’s Day ceremony.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University held a ceremony Tuesday ahead of Veterans Day to honor all those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The event, hosted by the Wilkes University Veterans Council, was held outside on the greenway, with students, faculty, and staff gathering around the veterans memorial stone for the short program.

Mini American flags dotted the perimeter of the greenway, with ribbons tied to the poles, each bearing the name of a veteran honored and remembered by the Wilkes community.

There were a handful of speakers, including Wilkes University James Cousins, Stephanie Smith, a Wilkes University student, Navy veteran and veterans council president, and Wilkes University Adjunct Professor Mark Kaster, a retired Lt. Col.

Sarah Pugliese, a Wilkes University musical theatre major, performed The National Anthem, while Joel Graham, Wilkes University director of bands, performed Taps.

In honor of those who served in the military, representatives of the school’s veterans council placed a wreath near the veterans memorial stone.

Following the ceremony, attendees were encouraged to fill out thank-you cards for veterans, provided by the Multicultural Student Coalition.

Smith, during her welcome remarks, said she was proud to attend a university “that continues to stand behind its veterans.”

“Today we honor the soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen, guardians, and coast guardsmen, who have answered the call to serve,” said Smith. “They come from every background and walk of life, and although their uniforms may differ, they share a common commitment to our country.”

John Tondora, Wilkes University student government president, said Veterans Day holds personal significance for him, since his grandfather served in the Army.

“I’m grateful for his service, and I’m honored to extend that appreciation to all those we recognize today,” he said.

Multicultural Student Coalition President Elias Dixon-Gilbert shared a similar sentiment.

“My uncle served in the military, and I know it was really, really hard on him, but he would do it again for all of us,” said Elias-Dixon.

Kaster, who spent 32 years in the U.S. Air Force, comes from a long line of military family members, including his father, who was a highly decorated WWII Naval aviator.

“Instead of telling my story today, I wish to talk about what we can learn from the service of Veterans to our nation. I want us to remember the service and sacrifice made by those who served and are serving. Why remembering that sacrifice is important to all Americans, how that example of sacrifice can make us better people, better citizens,” he said.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.